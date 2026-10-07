Two newcomers join 15-member sports and culture Election Committee slate

A 15-member slate from Hong Kong’s sports, performing arts, culture and publication sector filed nominations on Wednesday for the 2026 Election Committee Subsector Ordinary Elections, as the nomination period officially got under way.

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The team includes Hong Kong Film Awards Association chairman Derek Yee Tung-sing, veteran sports administrator Pui Kwan-kay and Sports Federation & Olympic Committee of Hong Kong, China honorary deputy secretary general Wong Po-kee.

Two newcomers are joining the slate this year — Hong Kong Academy for Performing Arts director Anna Chan Chung-ying and Hong Kong Performing Industry Association chairwoman Lisa Hui Ping-sum.

The Sports, Performing Arts, Culture and Publication subsector has 30 Election Committee seats, with 15 returned through election and another 15 through nomination by designated organizations. The nomination period runs from October 7 to 20, with polling scheduled for November 22.

Wong, who serves as the team’s convener, said its members shared a goal of bringing together expertise from across the four sectors and making use of Hong Kong’s position under “one country, two systems” to deepen links with the Greater Bay Area while expanding internationally.

Wong Po-kee.

The team is campaigning under the slogan “Cross-sector innovation, new opportunities for Hong Kong,” with Wong saying closer collaboration across industries could create new momentum and more opportunities for both practitioners and younger generations.

Legislative Council member Kenneth Fok Kai-kong, who represents the Sports, Performing Arts, Culture and Publication functional constituency, said he had worked closely with the incumbent Election Committee members over the past five years.

He said Election Committee members played an important bridging role by collecting views from their respective industries and conveying them to the government and legislature, particularly as Hong Kong begins implementing its first Five-Year Plan for 2026 to 2030.

Fok noted that 13 of the 15 members of the slate were seeking to continue serving, while Chan and Hui were joining for the first time.

He said he hoped the newcomers would bring fresh perspectives, particularly in nurturing performing arts talent and making better use of opportunities arising from the development of Kai Tak Sports Park and Hong Kong’s growing major-events economy.

Hong Kong deputy to the National People’s Congress Cally Kwong Mei-wan said the country’s support for Hong Kong’s role as an East-meets-West center for international cultural exchange presented further opportunities for the sector.

She said industry representatives should maintain close communication with practitioners and collect their views, while supporting the development of the country’s cultural and sports sectors and helping Hong Kong tell its story internationally.

Cally Kwong Mei-wan speaking to reporters on Wednesday.

Elvin Lee Ka-kui, a Legislative Council member and chairman of the Hong Kong Publishing Federation, said the slate brought together experienced figures from the sports, performing arts, culture and publishing industries.

Lee said cross-sector collaboration was particularly important because each of the four areas represented a distinct strength of Hong Kong, adding that closer cooperation could support the city’s long-term development and its role as an international cultural exchange hub.

Asked about the team’s expectations for the next administration and whether it would support Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu for another term, Wong said the candidates’ immediate priority was to fulfill their own roles and win the support of voters.

He said questions about what would happen afterward could be discussed “in the future.”

Thirteen members of the slate submitted their nomination forms in person on Wednesday. Yee and publishing executive Wan Wai-ling were unable to attend as they were outside Hong Kong for work.

Wong said all 15 candidates had been involved in the city’s sports, arts, entertainment and publishing sectors for many years and had a long record of serving their respective industries.

