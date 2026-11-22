Several prominent figures in Hong Kong’s business sector have been elected to key industry subsectors of the Election Committee Subsector Ordinary Elections.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

In the real estate and construction subsector, Henderson Land chairman Martin Lee Ka-shing, Sun Hung Kai Properties executive director Christopher Kwok Kai-wang, and New World Development executive director and chief executive Huang Shaomei secured seats.

Wheelock Properties vice chairman and managing director Ricky Wong Kwong-yiu emerged as a winner in the Employers' Federation of Hong Kong subsector, joined by Sino Group chairman Daryl Ng Win-kong and PCCW chairman Richard Li Tzar-kai.

In the commercial (first) subsector, key figures such as Vocational Training Council chairman Jeffrey Lam Kin-fung, MTR Corporation chief executive Jeny Yeung Mei-chun, Standard Chartered President, International Benjamin Hung Pi-cheng, and CLP Holdings non-executive director Betty Yuen So Siu-mai were among those elected.

The finance subsector saw the election of HSBC co-chief executive for Asia and Middle East David Liao Yi-Chien, Hang Seng Bank chief executive Luanne Lim Hui-hung, Standard Chartered Hong Kong, Greater China & North Asia chief executive Mary Huen Wai-yi, and Citi Hong Kong and Macau chief executive Aveline San.

Sonia Cheng Chi-man, vice-chairman of New World Development, secured a seat in the hotel subsector.

As for the insurance sector, AIA Hong Kong and Macau chief executive Alger Fung and Prudential Hong Kong chief executive Lawrence Lam were among those elected.

"For the elections, 5,640 voters have cast their votes, with a cumulative turnout rate of 98.79 percent," the chairman of the Electoral Affairs Commission David Lok Kai-hong said. He noted that the whole counting process went smoothly, and the polling and counting processes proceeded in an orderly manner, with all electoral arrangements reflecting the principle of openness, honesty and fairness.