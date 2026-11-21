Cascading blue string lights draped across the historic Sikh temple in Wan Chai—likened online to an "Elsa ice castle"—have drawn crowds of residents and tourists, prompting organizers to extend the display until November 30.

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Meeting the media on Saturday, representatives of the Khalsa Diwan Sikh Temple on Queen's Road East said the illumination marks Bandi Chhor Divas and expressed gratitude for the warm public response. Organizers noted that extending the showcase past Tuesday, November 24, will also commemorate Guru Nanak's birthday, known as Gurpurab.

Blue symbolizes courage and fearlessness

Temple secretary Gurmanpreet Singh Khara said volunteer devotees purchased, designed, and installed the festive lights entirely on their own, selecting the color scheme and layout as a team.

Fellow secretary Jujhar Singh Joeke explained that blue holds deep historical significance in Sikhism, dating back to 1699 when Guru Gobind Singh Ji founded the Khalsa and dressed its warriors in blue uniforms. He noted that prominent historical figures, including the Guru's youngest son Fateh Singh and famed general Hari Singh Nalwa, were also known for wearing blue and yellow attire, symbolizing warrior courage and fearlessness.

Temple representatives added that the glowing facade reflects Sikh ideals of pursuing human rights, upholding freedom, and dispelling darkness.