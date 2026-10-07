logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
menu__toggle-icon
People
ArtCan
Trending
menu__toggle-icon
Social Buzz
Must Read
Hong Kong
menu__toggle-icon
News
Explorer
Politics
Health
Education
Business
menu__toggle-icon
Finance
Property
Innovation
ESG
International
menu__toggle-icon
China
World
Racing
menu__toggle-icon
Hong Kong Racing
World Racing
Analysis
Racecourse Entertainment
Lifestyle
menu__toggle-icon
Arts & Culture
Wellness
Food & Wine
Leisure
Showbiz
menu__toggle-icon
Entertainment
Gossip
Screen & Music
Sport
menu__toggle-icon
Sports Updates
Football
Basketball
Tennis
Opinion
menu__toggle-icon
Editorial
Insights
Games
menu__toggle-icon
Crossword
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

Tuen Mun girl filmed carrying heavy bags of beer sparks child welfare concerns

NEWS
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo

A video circulating on social media on Tuesday night showed a girl aged about eight or nine in school uniform struggling alone up a sloping pedestrian tunnel in Fu Tai Estate, Tuen Mun, carrying two heavy plastic bags of beer.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

In the clip, a can of beer suddenly fell from her backpack. When a neighbour picked it up, they saw the bags appeared to contain at least 20 cans of beer, a weight too heavy for a young girl. She had to put the bags down to rest midway. When she reached the estate's pedestrian area, her father was seen holding a young boy and walking ahead with another younger girl in school uniform.

When neighbours questioned the father about letting his daughter carry such heavy items alone, he reportedly turned back, took one of the bags and left abruptly, prompting fears the girl might be mistreated. Neighbours repeatedly asked the girl where she lived and whether anyone hit her, and offered to help carry the bags, but she declined, saying "Dad won't allow it, I'll carry it myself."

Threads
Threads
Threads
Threads
Threads
+2
Threads

Netizens expressed anger and concern, with some estimating the bags weighed at least 30 pounds. Many called on the Social Welfare Department and other authorities to intervene.

Tuen Mun district councillor Manwell Chan said he received more than a dozen calls and messages within about an hour and went to the scene to speak to neighbours. The two girls attend Hong Kong Lutheran Church Tsang Shing Siu Leun School, with the girl carrying the beer being the elder sister in Primary 3 or 4. He, along with the vice-principal, school social worker and police, made an emergency home visit within two hours, with a female officer speaking to the girl alone.

Chan quoted the girl as saying her mother was unwell and, after the family went out shopping, she volunteered to carry two bags of beer because her father was busy with her younger brother. She was not scolded or hit after returning home and was in good condition. Chan believed it was a misunderstanding but said the school would continue to follow up.

He noted that residents have become more sensitive to suspected inadequate care since the fatal child abuse case of five-year-old Chan Sui-lam in Tuen Mun, which he said was not a bad thing. The priority is ensuring the girl's safety and having the school follow up.

child welfare Tuen Mun beer

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Man arrested after allegedly slashing younger brother with craft knife in Tuen Mun village house
NEWS
25-09-2026 04:29 HKT
Mainland crew member dies after falling 12 metres into ship cabin crevice in Tuen Mun
NEWS
17-09-2026 04:34 HKT
Animal welfare group reports suspected dog killing and consumption in Tuen Mun
NEWS
16-09-2026 05:31 HKT
3 pedestrians seen walking along Tuen Mun flyover at night, dashcam captures near-miss
SOCIAL BUZZ
14-09-2026 07:16 HKT
logo
(Video) Tuen Mun tutoring centre in row over tutor hitting student with toy axe
SOCIAL BUZZ
14-09-2026 05:09 HKT
Man, 57, found dead at Po Tin Estate in Tuen Mun
NEWS
01-09-2026 01:29 HKT
Elderly man assaulted over money dispute at Tuen Mun shopping centre
NEWS
20-08-2026 04:41 HKT
11 injured in Tuen Mun crash between car and green minibus
NEWS
18-08-2026 00:39 HKT
Tuen Mun beach drowning claims life of husband 5 days after wife
NEWS
13-08-2026 01:04 HKT
Tuen Mun resident bus operator makes temporary schedule changes citing staff shortage, Transport Department concerned
NEWS
08-04-2026 01:24 HKT
Kyren Wilson (left) and Director of Immigration Benson Kwok Joon-fung
Snooker world champion Kyren Wilson becomes HK resident through talent scheme
NEWS
04-10-2026 13:03 HKT
(File photo)
September heat ranks among highest on record as Hong Kong turns drier
NEWS
05-10-2026 18:24 HKT
Abby Choi's remains found in soup pots with carrots, court hears
NEWS
05-10-2026 13:53 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.