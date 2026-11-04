Rats spotted at Tuen Mun restaurant in Waldorf Shopping Centre

A video posted on Threads on Tuesday showed multiple rats inside a Thai restaurant in Tuen Mun's Waldorf Shopping Centre, with the poster saying the rats climbed onto dining tables and frightened diners away.

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The footage showed a large rat climbing along wires high on the restaurant wall and another on a pipe. The poster said three rats were moving around in broad daylight, and staff reportedly asked customers to take their food to the old shop, which the poster refused.

Netizens said rats had been seen in different shops in the mall. Earlier, rats were also reported at a restaurant in Tsing Yi's Maritime Square and at a restaurant in YOHO Town, Yuen Long.