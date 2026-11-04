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NEWS

Rats spotted at Tuen Mun restaurant in Waldorf Shopping Centre

NEWS
1 hour ago
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A video posted on Threads on Tuesday showed multiple rats inside a Thai restaurant in Tuen Mun's Waldorf Shopping Centre, with the poster saying the rats climbed onto dining tables and frightened diners away.

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The footage showed a large rat climbing along wires high on the restaurant wall and another on a pipe. The poster said three rats were moving around in broad daylight, and staff reportedly asked customers to take their food to the old shop, which the poster refused.

Threads@_hanasan
Threads@_hanasan
Threads@_hanasan
Threads@_hanasan
Threads@_hanasan

Netizens said rats had been seen in different shops in the mall. Earlier, rats were also reported at a restaurant in Tsing Yi's Maritime Square and at a restaurant in YOHO Town, Yuen Long.

rat infestation Tuen Mun restaurant

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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