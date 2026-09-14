3 pedestrians seen walking along Tuen Mun flyover at night, dashcam captures near-miss

Dashcam footage circulating online shows three people walking along the edge of a Tuen Mun flyover late on Sunday night, startling a driver who had to brake suddenly.

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The incident occurred around 11pm on Tsing Tin Road towards Tai Hing Estate, where the speed limit is 70km/h. The footage showed two women and one man walking slowly along the left edge of a traffic lane, with one person holding a phone, as vehicles passed at high speed.

The driver slowed down and a passenger exclaimed in disbelief, asking where the pedestrians had come from. The person who uploaded the footage described the scene as eerie, saying he thought he was seeing things.

Netizens speculated the three may have been following phone navigation and taken a wrong turn onto the flyover. The footage did not confirm their identities or why they were on the road.

Under Hong Kong traffic regulations, pedestrians are not permitted to remain on roads with speed limits exceeding 50km/h for longer than necessary to cross. The Transport Department's road users' guide advises drivers to adjust speed and keep a safe distance from the roadside.