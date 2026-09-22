Man arrested after allegedly slashing younger brother with craft knife in Tuen Mun village house

A 46-year-old man was arrested on Thursday night after allegedly attacking his 43-year-old younger brother with a craft knife at a village house in Tuen Mun.

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The incident occurred around 7pm at Ka Fuk Lane. The victim suffered injuries to his face and neck and ran out of the house to seek help from passers-by.

Police and paramedics arrived to find the victim conscious. He was taken to Tuen Mun Hospital after initial treatment.

Officers arrested the elder brother, surnamed Yip, near the village house on suspicion of wounding. He is being detained for investigation. The case has been handed to the Tuen Mun police district crime investigation team.