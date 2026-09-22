Man arrested after allegedly slashing younger brother with craft knife in Tuen Mun village house

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2 men injured in iron bar attack near Tsuen Wan ferry pier
22-09-2026 05:43 HKT
Man arrested after kicking pram and pushing wife to ground in Prince Edward
22-09-2026 04:40 HKT
2 drivers arrested after parking dispute escalates into brawl in Yau Tong
10-09-2026 02:06 HKT
Man, 57, found dead at Po Tin Estate in Tuen Mun
01-09-2026 01:29 HKT
Elderly man assaulted over money dispute at Tuen Mun shopping centre
20-08-2026 04:41 HKT
Man arrested over assault at Wan Chai carpark
18-08-2026 04:22 HKT
UK denies BN(O) visas to Hongkongers with protest convictions: report
23-09-2026 18:59 HKT