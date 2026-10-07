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NEWS

(Video) Man caught on video dropping cigarette butt and fleeing FEHD officers in Tuen Mun

NEWS
50 mins ago
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An 11-second video circulating online on Sunday shows a man in black being stopped by Food and Environmental Hygiene Department officers in Tuen Mun before suddenly sprinting away across the road.

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The footage, which did not show the date, showed officers chasing the man and shouting "Stop! Don’t move!" but he ignored them and escaped to the opposite side of the road.

The uploader said the man had dropped a cigarette butt and became emotional, telling officers there was no bin nearby. Many netizens noted his face was clearly captured on video, saying he would be hard to escape.

The FEHD said that on Sunday morning, a senior foreman on duty in the Sham Po Road area of Tuen Mun saw a man discarding a cigarette butt, suspected of violating the Public Cleansing and Prevention of Nuisances Regulation, and prepared to issue a fixed penalty notice. The man refused to cooperate and fled. The department said it would seek police assistance to complete the investigation and enforcement.

littering FEHD Tuen Mun

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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