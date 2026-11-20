The former husband of murdered Hong Kong socialite Abby Choi claimed in court that she acted as a lookout during his past theft offenses and received stolen gold prior to their marriage.

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Testifying on the 42nd day of the trial under cross-examination by defense counsel Trevor Beel, representing his brother Anthony Kwong Kong-kit, Alex Kwong Kong-chi detailed the origins of their relationship.

Kwong stated that he met Choi in 2008 at age 14, noting that her mother, Cheung Yin-fa, welcomed the relationship. He moved into her residence the following year, and the couple went on to marry and have two children.

When questioned about a series of gold thefts committed before their marriage, Kwong alleged that Choi was fully aware and participated by keeping watch for him, adding that he handed the stolen gold directly to her.

Financial arrangements and chauffeur dismissal

The court also examined the family's financial dynamics. Kwong said that before returning to Hong Kong in 2022, he worked on the mainland and sent money to Choi to support living expenses at their Kadoorie Hill home.

After his return, he arranged cross-border luxury watch trading to earn profit margins. He explained that these proceeds remained deposited with watch dealerships while Choi covered daily household costs.

Cross-examination also turned to the replacement of the family driver, Ah Shun. Kwong recalled that following an incident where the driver caused a scene at a building management office, which embarrassed Choi, the family placed him on unpaid leave under the pretext of overseas travel to compel his resignation.

Anthony Kwong subsequently took over driving duties, though Kwong noted his brother was reluctant due to the long hours.

Hearing adjourned for ruling on previous convictions

Deputy High Court Judge Brian Keith adjourned proceedings until Monday to determine whether defense counsel may cross-examine Kwong regarding the specifics of his prior theft convictions.

Alex Kwong, his brother Anthony Kwong, and their father Kwong Kau are jointly charged with murdering Choi on February 21, 2023, at a Lung Mei village house in Tai Po.

They also face a joint count of preventing the lawful burial of her body. All three have pleaded not guilty to murder while admitting the burial charge.

The trial continues before Judge Keith, with prosecution led by Charlotte Draycott and defense representation by Trevor Beel, Oliver Davies, and Andrew Raffell.