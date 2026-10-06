John Lee promises accountability following independent inquiry into Wang Fuk Court fire

Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu said the government will move forward with comprehensive reform and ensure accountability after receiving the report of the Independent Committee into the fire at Wang Fuk Court in Tai Po.

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Speaking ahead of the Executive Council meeting on Tuesday, Lee said the government has already made a series of preparations. “Upon receipt of the Independent Committee's report, the government will, based on its contents, implement comprehensive reforms as soon as possible and pursue accountability. The city leader said. “Details will then be announced in full.”

Lee said that three task forces had been established after the Wang Fuk Court fire to handle legal investigation and regulation, fundraising and support, and emergency and long-term resident resettlement, and that an independent committee was also set up to help prevent recurrence of similar incidents.

Lee stressed that some improvement measures allow no delay. He said seven priority reform initiatives were outlined in the Policy Address, including a ban on smoking at construction sites, strengthening regulation of fire service installations and equipment, and tightening disciplinary actions and penalties for professionals and contractors.

When asked whether the government has activated Tier Two of the Heads of Department accountability system in relation to the tragic fire, Lee did not respond directly.