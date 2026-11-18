Nearly a year after the deadly Wang Fuk Court blaze, fallen firefighter Ho Wai-ho’s family has set his story in stone at Gallant Garden, stating that his "courage and spirit will endure."

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The headstone's completion follows his full honors funeral last December, with his family announcing the news in an online post on Tuesday.

The inscription traces the career of the 37-year-old, who was a police officer from 2009 before joining the Fire Services Department in 2016, where he served nine years.

Calling Ho diligent, humble, courteous, and ever ready to help, the epitaph noted that he was highly regarded by superiors and beloved by colleagues.

Beyond the sacrifice in the five-alarm fire, his family remembers Ho as a devoted son and fearless rescuer, pledging that his spirit will be honored for generations.

‘Your new home is finally ready, take care of yourself’: fiancée

Ho’s fiancée, Kiki, also posted on social media, telling Ho that his new home was finally ready.

She said she "couldn't bear to leave" their remote home over the past year, fearing her late fiancé would not be able to find her if he came home.

“I’ve readied your home over there. Take good care of yourself, and look after our dog, okay? Until we meet again,” she wrote.

Photos uploaded by the family show the grave adorned with white flowers and a copy of the recently released video game Grand Theft Auto VI.

Online mourners also paid tribute, urging Ho to "live well in heaven" and to visit his brothers in their dreams to "play GTA VI together."

Ho, 37, was posthumously awarded the Gold Medal for Bravery and conferred the honorary title of Senior Fireman in recognition of his exemplary service and selfless dedication during the Tai Po fire on November 26, 2025.