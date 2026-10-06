John Lee pledges high-quality experience for city’s first APEC finance meeting

Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu has promised a high-quality experience for participants at the city's first Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) Finance Ministers' Meeting.

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Co-organized by the Ministry of Finance in Beijing and the Hong Kong SAR government, the meeting will take place from October 20 to 21.

Speaking ahead of the Executive Council meeting, Lee stopped short of confirming the US Treasury Secretary's attendance, only saying that the ministry was processing registration and accreditation for participants.

Lee added that the ministry would provide hotel, transport, reception and hospitality services under existing APEC guidelines, with the government pledging full cooperation.

He said the meeting would build on discussions at other APEC finance meetings, covering topics spanning global and regional macroeconomic and financial issues, fiscal policies that support livelihoods, digital infrastructure financing, inclusive finance tailored to local conditions, and exchanges among young APEC finance talent.

Besides the formal meetings, he noted that the government would also arrange a welcome dinner, seminars and visits during the event.