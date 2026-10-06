John Lee pledges high-quality experience for city’s first APEC finance meeting

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John Lee says youth placed at center of blueprint and development
05-10-2026 11:51 HKT
First Five-Year Plan to foster cross-sector synergy and strategic vision
20-09-2026 11:51 HKT
State leaders and heavyweights gather for Tung Chee-hwa's state funeral
20-09-2026 11:06 HKT
John Lee seeks LegCo backing for Five-Year Plan to widen HK's reach
17-09-2026 16:41 HKT
John Lee outlines plan to regulate AI risks while promoting tech adoption
17-09-2026 11:27 HKT
Govt does utmost on birth rate, aims for supportive environment
17-09-2026 10:48 HKT
John Lee demands report within a month on Queen Mary Hospital lift faults
15-09-2026 11:42 HKT
Abby Choi's remains found in soup pots with carrots, court hears
05-10-2026 13:53 HKT