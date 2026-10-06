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NEWS

Govt vows strict action over rebar discrepancies at ONE STANLEY

NEWS
26 mins ago
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Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu said the government will strictly enforce laws and severely punish any non-compliance following an investigation into missing structural rebar at a luxury residential project in Stanley.

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Speaking before an Executive Council meeting today, Lee emphasized that the government attaches high importance to construction quality and professional standards in Hong Kong. He has instructed the Development Bureau to oversee the investigation into ONE STANLEY, a high-end development on Wong Ma Kok Road developed by K&K Property.

The probe by the Buildings Department was launched after discrepancies were revealed between the number of main reinforcing bars installed and the approved structural plans. 

The department has summoned authorized persons, registered structural engineers, contractors, and the developer to assist with inquiries, warning that prosecution will be considered if violations are found.

Lee noted that the investigation aims to determine whether issues exist in construction quality or site supervision, adding that offenders will be dealt with strictly in accordance with the law. He said he has directed the bureau to enhance regulatory requirements, penalties, and deterrence under construction laws to safeguard Hong Kong's building standards.

To reinforce the regulatory framework, the Development Bureau will submit proposed amendments to the Buildings Ordinance later this year to heighten supervision and penalties, Lee said, adding that he would refrain from commenting on specific case details while investigations remain active.

 

John Lee Ka-chiuONE STANLEY

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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