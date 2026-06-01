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3 men arrested in animal smuggling busts at Shenzhen Bay, Lok Ma Chau

NEWS
1 hour ago
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HK Customs
HK Customs

Hong Kong Customs arrested three male inbound passengers in separate animal smuggling cases at Lok Ma Chau Spur Line and Shenzhen Bay control points on Monday, seizing hamsters, a cat and birds.

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At Lok Ma Chau Spur Line, officers intercepted two arriving male passengers, aged 33 and 66. A search of the 33-year-old's luggage found 150 live birds in cages with an estimated market value of about HK$30,000. The 66-year-old was found with a live cat worth about HK$20,000 in his backpack.

At Shenzhen Bay, officers stopped a 50-year-old male passenger and found two live hamsters worth about HK$40 in his backpack.

All three men were arrested and the cases have been handed over to the Agriculture, Fisheries and Conservation Department for follow-up.

Under the Rabies Regulation, anyone illegally importing animals faces a maximum fine of HK$50,000 and one year imprisonment. Under the Public Health (Animals and Birds) Regulation, importing birds without a valid health certificate carries a maximum fine of HK$25,000.

Customs animal smuggling arrests

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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