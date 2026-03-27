logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

Police raid Causeway Bay beauty salon over alleged illegal medical practice, 2 women arrested

NEWS
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo

Two women were arrested on Thursday after police and health authorities raided a beauty salon in Causeway Bay over suspected unlicensed medical procedures.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The Wan Chai district miscellaneous inquiries team conducted the joint operation with the Department of Health following a complaint about a beauty salon in a commercial building allegedly offering cosmetic injection treatments without a registered doctor.

A 35-year-old local woman was arrested on suspicion of "unlicensed medical practice" and "possession of Part 1 poisons." Another 56-year-old local woman was arrested on suspicion of "possession of Part 1 poisons."

Officers seized injection equipment and other cosmetic products suspected of containing Part 1 poisons at the scene.

Both arrested women have been released on bail and must report back to police in late April. The case is being handled by the Wan Chai district miscellaneous inquiries team.

Police reminded that injection procedures are medical procedures and must be performed by registered doctors, registered dentists, or under their supervision. Unqualified individuals are warned not to break the law.

Causeway Bay unlicensed medical practice arrests

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
Police, ImmD raid Tsim Sha Tsui building, arrest 128 in vice operation
NEWS
5 hours ago
Macau customs nab 42 including five HK residents in silver smuggling bust
CHINA
17-03-2026 03:58 HKT
Some street shops in Causeway Bay see rental value stabilized
PROPERTY
16-03-2026 17:18 HKT
Photo: HKPF
Anti-crime operation in Mong Kok nets 3 men, nearly 800 checked
NEWS
27-02-2026 01:49 HKT
Govt proposes to install anti-collision barriers in Causeway Bay to prevent vehicle attacks
NEWS
13-01-2026 18:59 HKT
US woman arrested for theft, assault after caught with suitcase in Causeway Bay
NEWS
02-01-2026 00:12 HKT
logo
(Video) Billboard fire at Lee Theatre Plaza prompts road closures in Causeway Bay
NEWS
25-11-2025 14:29 HKT
logo
Be my girlfriend: YouTuber arrested after dragging woman through Causeway Bay streets
NEWS
30-09-2025 19:49 HKT
(File Photo)
Esprit catwalks its way back to Causeway Bay this Nov
NEWS
18-09-2025 17:31 HKT
Teaming up with Natalie Tong may has been seen by observers as a deliberate strategy by 33Cubread to capitalize on the 'fan economy.'
Natalie Tong-endorsed 33Cubread enters high-stakes CWB 'bakery warzone' with quality at its core
FINANCE
31-08-2025 18:38 HKT
TVB.
Television Broadcasts swings to a profit of HK$59 million last year, proposes name change to TVB
FINANCE
25-03-2026 17:41 HKT
HK restaurants sweep top two spots at Asia's 50 Best Restaurants
NEWS
26-03-2026 02:33 HKT
Man dies in suspected electrocution at Mui Wo beach
NEWS
23 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.