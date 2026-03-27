Police raid Causeway Bay beauty salon over alleged illegal medical practice, 2 women arrested

Two women were arrested on Thursday after police and health authorities raided a beauty salon in Causeway Bay over suspected unlicensed medical procedures.

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The Wan Chai district miscellaneous inquiries team conducted the joint operation with the Department of Health following a complaint about a beauty salon in a commercial building allegedly offering cosmetic injection treatments without a registered doctor.

A 35-year-old local woman was arrested on suspicion of "unlicensed medical practice" and "possession of Part 1 poisons." Another 56-year-old local woman was arrested on suspicion of "possession of Part 1 poisons."

Officers seized injection equipment and other cosmetic products suspected of containing Part 1 poisons at the scene.

Both arrested women have been released on bail and must report back to police in late April. The case is being handled by the Wan Chai district miscellaneous inquiries team.

Police reminded that injection procedures are medical procedures and must be performed by registered doctors, registered dentists, or under their supervision. Unqualified individuals are warned not to break the law.