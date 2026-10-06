logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
menu__toggle-icon
People
ArtCan
Trending
menu__toggle-icon
Social Buzz
Must Read
Hong Kong
menu__toggle-icon
News
Explorer
Politics
Health
Education
Business
menu__toggle-icon
Finance
Property
Innovation
ESG
International
menu__toggle-icon
China
World
Racing
menu__toggle-icon
Hong Kong Racing
World Racing
Analysis
Racecourse Entertainment
Lifestyle
menu__toggle-icon
Arts & Culture
Wellness
Food & Wine
Leisure
Showbiz
menu__toggle-icon
Entertainment
Gossip
Screen & Music
Sport
menu__toggle-icon
Sports Updates
Football
Basketball
Tennis
Opinion
menu__toggle-icon
Editorial
Insights
Games
menu__toggle-icon
Crossword
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

22 arrested in New Territories South anti-illegal worker and vice operation

NEWS
31 mins ago
logo
logo
logo

Police and Immigration Department officers arrested 22 people in a joint anti-illegal worker and anti-vice operation across several districts in the New Territories South on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The operation, codenamed "CHAMPION" and "POWERPLAYER," involved the regional tactical unit, the drone team and officers from the Kwai Tsing, Tsuen Wan, Sha Tin, Lantau and Airport police districts. They raided multiple crime blackspots.

Those arrested included one local man, one local woman, one non-Chinese man, one non-Chinese woman, seven mainland men and 11 mainland women, aged between 27 and 51. They were suspected of offences including using forged documents, employing people not lawfully employable, breaching conditions of stay, and being wanted persons.

Two mainland women and one non-Chinese woman were also suspected of prostitution and arrested in Tsuen Wan on suspicion of breaching conditions of stay.

Officers used small drones alongside ground teams for high-altitude anti-crime patrols to enhance crime prevention and operational effectiveness.

illegal workers vice New Territories South

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
19 arrested in West Kowloon anti-illegal worker operation, including 2 wanted men
NEWS
06-10-2026 03:25 HKT
New Territories South anti-illegal worker operation nets 29, including 5 women held for prostitution
NEWS
28-08-2026 05:27 HKT
Police arrest 6 men in 3-day New Territories South operation against drunk, drugged driving
NEWS
02-02-2026 04:42 HKT
East Kowloon anti-illegal worker operation nets 20 arrests
NEWS
29-01-2026 01:31 HKT
19 arrested in island-wide crackdown on illegal workers
NEWS
21-01-2026 04:18 HKT
Police, ImmD arrest 17 over illegal work, fake IDs
NEWS
30-12-2025 02:31 HKT
Police in New Territories South arrest 7, impound 9 cars in holiday crackdown
NEWS
29-12-2025 01:08 HKT
Cross-department operation in East Kowloon nets 17 over illegal labor
NEWS
19-12-2025 01:32 HKT
19 arrested, including 4 wanted, in police and immigration raids on illegal workers
NEWS
16-12-2025 02:42 HKT
Photo:HKPF
Police arrest 19 in Kowloon City and Hung Hom illegal worker operation
NEWS
25-11-2025 02:43 HKT
13-year-old girl found dead after hanging in Yau Ma Tei flat
NEWS
23 hours ago
(From right) Martin Lee, Kim Jones and Lee's wife Cathy Chui Lee.
Kim Jones to open first global flagship at Henderson's Central Yards in 2027
NEWS
13-10-2026 20:13 HKT
logo
(Video) KOL claims she was secretly filmed in Central, confronts man after finding no photos on his phone
SOCIAL BUZZ
23 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.