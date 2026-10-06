22 arrested in New Territories South anti-illegal worker and vice operation

Police and Immigration Department officers arrested 22 people in a joint anti-illegal worker and anti-vice operation across several districts in the New Territories South on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The operation, codenamed "CHAMPION" and "POWERPLAYER," involved the regional tactical unit, the drone team and officers from the Kwai Tsing, Tsuen Wan, Sha Tin, Lantau and Airport police districts. They raided multiple crime blackspots.

Those arrested included one local man, one local woman, one non-Chinese man, one non-Chinese woman, seven mainland men and 11 mainland women, aged between 27 and 51. They were suspected of offences including using forged documents, employing people not lawfully employable, breaching conditions of stay, and being wanted persons.

Two mainland women and one non-Chinese woman were also suspected of prostitution and arrested in Tsuen Wan on suspicion of breaching conditions of stay.

Officers used small drones alongside ground teams for high-altitude anti-crime patrols to enhance crime prevention and operational effectiveness.