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NEWS

3 teenagers arrested over bullying of 13-year-old student at Lingnan Secondary School in Heng Fa Chuen

NEWS
2 hours ago
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Police arrested three male students, aged 13 to 15, on suspicion of common assault on Friday in connection with the alleged bullying of a 13-year-old schoolmate at Lingnan Secondary School in Heng Fa Chuen.

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The Eastern police district anti-triad unit arrested the three in Eastern District and Sham Shui Po. They have been released on bail and must report to police in mid-December.

It is understood the 13-year-old victim has multiple disabilities and is in the same form as the attackers, whom he did not know and had no dispute with. On November 10 at about 2pm, he was eating lunch at the ground-floor basketball court when several male classmates surrounded and mocked him, and some punched him, kicked his lower body and threw basketballs at him.

A discipline master at the school confirmed the incident earlier and said police had opened an investigation. The school said it would fully cooperate and continue follow-up through discipline and guidance, including support from counseling and social workers. It stressed that it values students' overall well-being and maintains clear communication with parents.

The Education Bureau said it has zero tolerance for school bullying and requires schools to adopt whole-school anti-bullying measures.

school bullying Lingnan Secondary School arrests

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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