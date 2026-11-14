ImmD arrests 15 in four-day anti-illegal worker operations

The Immigration Department arrested 12 suspected illegal workers, one suspected employer and two overstayers in a series of territory-wide anti-illegal worker operations from November 9 to 12.

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The operations, codenamed "Twilight," "Fastrack" and "Lightshadow," were conducted alongside joint operations with Hong Kong Police codenamed "Champion." Officers raided multiple target locations including restaurants, flats under renovation and massage parlors.

The 12 suspected illegal workers — two men and 10 women aged 31 to 58 — included a man holding a recognizance paper, which prohibits employment, and two women suspected of using and possessing a forged Hong Kong identity card. A 43-year-old woman was suspected of employing the illegal workers. The two overstayers were women aged 42 and 46.

An investigation into the suspected employer is ongoing and further arrests are not ruled out.

The Immigration Department reminded the public that visitors are not allowed to take employment in Hong Kong without permission, and that offenders face a maximum fine of HK$50,000 and two years' imprisonment. It also warned that employing people who are not lawfully employable carries a maximum fine of HK$500,000 and 10 years' imprisonment, and that company directors and managers may bear criminal liability.