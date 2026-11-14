logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
menu__toggle-icon
People
ArtCan
Trending
menu__toggle-icon
Social Buzz
Must Read
Hong Kong
menu__toggle-icon
News
Explorer
Politics
Health
Education
Business
menu__toggle-icon
Finance
Property
Innovation
ESG
International
menu__toggle-icon
China
World
Racing
menu__toggle-icon
Hong Kong Racing
World Racing
Analysis
Racecourse Entertainment
Lifestyle
menu__toggle-icon
Arts & Culture
Wellness
Food & Wine
Leisure
Showbiz
menu__toggle-icon
Entertainment
Gossip
Screen & Music
Sport
menu__toggle-icon
Sports Updates
Football
Basketball
Tennis
Opinion
menu__toggle-icon
Editorial
Insights
Games
menu__toggle-icon
Crossword
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

ImmD arrests 15 in four-day anti-illegal worker operations

NEWS
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo

The Immigration Department arrested 12 suspected illegal workers, one suspected employer and two overstayers in a series of territory-wide anti-illegal worker operations from November 9 to 12.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The operations, codenamed "Twilight," "Fastrack" and "Lightshadow," were conducted alongside joint operations with Hong Kong Police codenamed "Champion." Officers raided multiple target locations including restaurants, flats under renovation and massage parlors.

The 12 suspected illegal workers — two men and 10 women aged 31 to 58 — included a man holding a recognizance paper, which prohibits employment, and two women suspected of using and possessing a forged Hong Kong identity card. A 43-year-old woman was suspected of employing the illegal workers. The two overstayers were women aged 42 and 46.

An investigation into the suspected employer is ongoing and further arrests are not ruled out.

The Immigration Department reminded the public that visitors are not allowed to take employment in Hong Kong without permission, and that offenders face a maximum fine of HK$50,000 and two years' imprisonment. It also warned that employing people who are not lawfully employable carries a maximum fine of HK$500,000 and 10 years' imprisonment, and that company directors and managers may bear criminal liability.

illegal workers Immigration Department arrests

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
3 teenagers arrested over bullying of 13-year-old student at Lingnan Secondary School in Heng Fa Chuen
NEWS
2 hours ago
4 boys aged 13 to 17 arrested after child slapped and pushed in Sai Wan Ho alley
SOCIAL BUZZ
21-10-2026 03:47 HKT
22 arrested in New Territories South anti-illegal worker and vice operation
NEWS
15-10-2026 02:45 HKT
logo
Threads@eric_lo725
(Video) 2 women arrested after fight at Tsim Sha Tsui waterfront
NEWS
14-10-2026 04:02 HKT
16 arrested in Wan Chai anti-vice operation
NEWS
14-10-2026 03:17 HKT
19 arrested in West Kowloon anti-illegal worker operation, including 2 wanted men
NEWS
06-10-2026 03:25 HKT
New Territories South anti-illegal worker operation nets 29, including 5 women held for prostitution
NEWS
28-08-2026 05:27 HKT
HK Customs
3 men arrested in animal smuggling busts at Shenzhen Bay, Lok Ma Chau
NEWS
02-06-2026 00:40 HKT
Police raid Causeway Bay beauty salon over alleged illegal medical practice, 2 women arrested
NEWS
27-03-2026 04:53 HKT
Police, ImmD raid Tsim Sha Tsui building, arrest 128 in vice operation
NEWS
27-03-2026 01:01 HKT
(File photo)
Hong Kong rejects 455 domestic helper visa applications over suspected job-hopping
NEWS
11-11-2026 19:42 HKT
A pedestrian places a candle in front of a Nvidia sign outside the company's headquarters on November 12, 2026 in Santa Clara, California. AFP
Nvidia staff demand to bring back Jensen Huang, says Musk assured them positions
FINANCE
14 hours ago
This screengrab from video footage by CTI obtained via AFPTV on November 9, 2026 shows Alice Huang (2nd R in pink), a Chinese executive linked to the data centre company called Megaspeed, attending a dinner hosted by Nvidia's chief executive and co-founder Jensen Huang (2nd L in black back facing camera) at a restaurant in Taipei on May 22, 2025, during Computex, the island's top tech expo. AFP
Old high school records suggest Alice Huang is 49, early Shanghai photos surface
FINANCE
11-11-2026 11:32 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.