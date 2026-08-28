New Territories South anti-illegal worker operation nets 29, including 5 women held for prostitution

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33 arrested in anti-vice, illegal worker raids in Yau Tsim
10-02-2026 03:55 HKT
Police in Tsuen Wan arrest duo in prostitution sting
02-02-2026 04:03 HKT
Police and immD raid nets 35 in anti-vice and illegal worker crackdown
30-01-2026 02:06 HKT
East Kowloon anti-illegal worker operation nets 20 arrests
29-01-2026 01:31 HKT
19 arrested in island-wide crackdown on illegal workers
21-01-2026 04:18 HKT
Police, ImmD arrest 17 over illegal work, fake IDs
30-12-2025 02:31 HKT
Cross-department operation in East Kowloon nets 17 over illegal labor
19-12-2025 01:32 HKT
(Video) Girl slapped at Kwun Tong’s apm mall, two women arrested
26-08-2026 19:39 HKT