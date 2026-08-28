New Territories South anti-illegal worker operation nets 29, including 5 women held for prostitution

A joint operation codenamed "CHAMPION" targeting illegal workers in the New Territories South on Thursday resulted in the arrest of 29 people, including five women suspected of prostitution.

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Officers from the Regional Tactical Unit, police districts of Kwai Tsing, Tsuen Wan, Lantau, Sha Tin and the Airport, together with other departments, raided multiple crime blackspots. Those arrested included four local men, 13 mainland men, five non-Chinese men, one local woman and six mainland women, aged between 22 and 67.

They were held on suspicion of offences including illegal entry, breaching conditions of stay, overstaying, employing people not lawfully employable, and aiding and abetting illegal entry. One man and one woman were wanted persons. The five mainland women were also held on suspicion of prostitution.