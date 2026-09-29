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PEOPLE

CSTS powers HK’s global showroom ambitions

PEOPLE
7 mins ago

by

Judy Cui

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Abel Zhao, CSTS group chief executive and executive director
Abel Zhao, CSTS group chief executive and executive director

CSTS Enterprises, the multinational leading experience company partnering with the FIFA World Cup and Formula One, is rapidly scaling its sports mega-event and experiential tourism business in Hong Kong as the city aims to establish itself as the premier “global showroom” for world-class events.

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At the same time, the company is accelerating its international expansion strategy, forging partnerships with leading sports, entertainment, and cultural rights holders worldwide to deliver transformative experiences across global markets.

Abel Zhao, co-founder and group chief executive of CSTS, pointed out that Hong Kong holds several irreplaceable advantages as an East-meets-West hub with mature regulation, laws, and a legal system that is commonly acknowledged by global markets.

While the government is investing heavily in resources such as the Kai Tak Sports Park, Zhao believes that the geographic factor – specifically the connectivity to the Greater Bay Area – offers tremendous value.

With operational hubs in both Hong Kong and New York, CSTS is uniquely positioned to connect high-net-worth Asian clients with leading international event organizers and world-class experiences.

Zhao led the acquisition and integration of Connexus, Hong Kong’s first registered travel agency, integrating it into CSTS along with Conduca – a leading consultancy in corporate travel and travel tech – as a strategic move to build CSTS’ broader ecosystem.

While CSTS’ business sits at the intersection of entertainment, sports, and travel, the company partners with leading international intellectual properties and major sports and entertainment events, including the FIFA World Cup, Formula One, Waterbomb, and UEFA EURO 2028.

PremierX is a premium entertainment platform that produces live events and performances across the United States and the Asia-Pacific region, including the World Cup Finale Night.
PremierX is a premium entertainment platform that produces live events and performances across the United States and the Asia-Pacific region, including the World Cup Finale Night.
PremierX is a premium entertainment platform that produces live events and performances across the United States and the Asia-Pacific region, including the World Cup Finale Night.
PremierX is a premium entertainment platform that produces live events and performances across the United States and the Asia-Pacific region, including the World Cup Finale Night.

Besides collaborating with global mega-IPs, CSTS has also produced its own proprietary IPs, including Generation C – a youth- and football-focused sports event – and the entertainment-driven PremierX – a premium entertainment platform designed to evolve into a globally recognized IP, producing live events and performances across the United States and the Asia-Pacific region.

Zhao noted that the experience economy is one of the fastest-growing economic contributors globally. Sports events, such as the second Hong Kong Football Festival featuring Chelsea, remain one of CSTS’ major business focuses.

He also pointed out that Hong Kong has been a hub for corporate events, which serves as a natural business scope and represents one of the event categories that best suit the city.

Addressing the uncertainty in economic forecasts, Zhao stressed that current economic patterns have not prevented entertainment and hospitality firms from operating. Instead, existing companies keep up by thoroughly understanding the conditions brought by the economic climate.

He pointed out that businesses must adapt to evolving demands to create value for consumers. For example, Connexus, serving as an official sales agent for the FIFA World Cup 2026 Official Hospitality Programme in Greater China, achieved the highest sales volume in World Cup history across the region this year.

As CSTS is heavily underpinned by technology and integrated media, Zhao highlighted the use of tech and their specialized tech solutions in large and multinational corporate travel.

These technologies enhance and drive efficiency and accuracy, creating customized solutions tailored to each corporation’s unique requirements when serving corporate travelers in different regions.

Additionally, CSTS Hospitality was established as a joint venture between two of the leading sports hospitality brands in the region: CSTS and ShanKai Sports.

It has been appointed as the exclusive agent for UEFA EURO 2028 Official Hospitality for mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Singapore, South Korea, and Taiwan.

CSTS EnterprisesAbel ZhaoWorld CupFormula One

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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