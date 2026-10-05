Swire Properties marks 25 years of volunteer program with flagship charity bazaar at Cityplaza

To celebrate the 25th anniversary of its Community Ambassador Programme, Swire Properties is hosting a four-day charity bazaar at Cityplaza in Taikoo Shing from October 15 to 18.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Featuring more than 20,000 limited-edition items priced from HK$25, the community event will direct all sales proceeds to the Agency for Volunteer Service to advance volunteerism across Hong Kong and support underprivileged groups.

The bazaar places a special spotlight on inclusive innovation, introducing several practical assistive devices developed specifically for caregivers and people with diverse physical needs, including items making their official debut in the city.

Assistive innovations designed for caregivers make city debut

Among the newly debuted items is a series of specialized assistive tools created by the D TEAM under St. James’ Settlement’s Delightful Integrated Vocational Rehabilitation Services Centre.

Incorporating hands-on feedback from end-users, multidisciplinary specialists—including 3D fabrication technicians, occupational therapists, physiotherapists, and social workers—collaborated to design a one-handed bottle opener, an adaptable nail clipper, and a pressing aid for metered-dose inhalers.

The event will also introduce a sensory-calming storage pouch created by the Hong Kong Young Women’s Christian Association’s SEWomen initiative in partnership with local designers and healthcare professionals.

The pouch is tailored to help neurodivergent children regulate emotional stress while easing the day-to-day pressure on their caregivers.

Both projects were sponsored by Swire Properties as part of its ongoing efforts to enhance daily living conditions for caregivers across the community.

Shoppers will also find a variety of upcycled and handcrafted lifestyle products, such as aprons and capes, ceramic dishware, earrings crafted from recycled coffee capsules, and potted miniature plants made by volunteers and partner non-governmental organizations.

The bazaar additionally features merchandise by popular local illustrators Din Dong and Dustykid, alongside anniversary-themed reusable cutlery sets and yoga mats.

Celebrity appearances and interactive workshops

Director of Social Welfare Edward To will officiate the opening ceremony on Thursday, October 15. Over the weekend of October 17 and 18, local singer Phil Lam and Olympic cycling medallist Sarah Lee will make guest appearances as celebrity shop managers to assist shoppers and rally public support.

Visitors can also participate in interactive activities throughout the four-day event. Weekend highlights include live portrait sketches created for donors by young autistic artists, hands-on scented sachet craft workshops for shoppers presenting bazaar purchase receipts, and an immersive three-dimensional art installation designed for photography.

Established in 2001 under Swire Properties' community-building vision, the Community Ambassador Programme has expanded into a network of over 6,000 corporate volunteers.

To commemorate its quarter-century milestone, the company has introduced several broader community initiatives this year, including a joint volunteering hub established with Time Auction and the Agency for Volunteer Service to encourage commercial tenants and community partners to participate in regular civic service.