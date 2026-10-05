logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
menu__toggle-icon
People
ArtCan
Trending
menu__toggle-icon
Social Buzz
Must Read
Hong Kong
menu__toggle-icon
News
Explorer
Politics
Health
Education
Business
menu__toggle-icon
Finance
Property
Innovation
ESG
International
menu__toggle-icon
China
World
Racing
menu__toggle-icon
Hong Kong Racing
World Racing
Analysis
Racecourse Entertainment
Lifestyle
menu__toggle-icon
Arts & Culture
Wellness
Food & Wine
Leisure
Showbiz
menu__toggle-icon
Entertainment
Gossip
Screen & Music
Sport
menu__toggle-icon
Sports Updates
Football
Basketball
Tennis
Opinion
menu__toggle-icon
Editorial
Insights
Games
menu__toggle-icon
Crossword
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

MOLLY creator Kenny Wong inspires students at Sino Group’s art exchange program

NEWS
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo

MOLLY creator Kenny Wong Shun-ming shared his creative journey and insights on art with 20 senior secondary visual arts students from a North District school as part of an exchange program organized by POP MART and Sino Group.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Titled Tracing MOLLY’s Starlight Footprint, the program was held at China Hong Kong City in Tsim Sha Tsui and formed part of a wider exhibition featuring 55 interpretations of MOLLY across Sino Group shopping malls since the beginning of the year.

During the program, Wong guided the students through the exhibition and shared his personal experiences and reflections on the creative process.

The students then designed and customized 20 MOLLY artworks under his guidance, with each piece reflecting their own observations and ideas.

Their creations were later brought together in a three-meter-wide collaborative artwork set against a Victoria Harbour backdrop. The activity encouraged students to draw inspiration from everyday life and explore different ways of expressing their ideas through art.

“What delighted me most was seeing them bring their own observations and ideas into their creations,” Wong said.

He said he hoped the exchange had given students a chance to experience the joy of creating and encouraged them to remain curious about the world around them.

Bella Chhoa, chief commercial officer of Sino Group, said the program gave students an opportunity to interact directly with a creator and learn how passion, creativity and perseverance can help turn ideas into reality.

“We hope these real-life experiences will encourage them to explore their interests and potential with confidence,” Chhoa said. 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
(File Photo)
Heal Fertility resumes services on Tuesday after embryo sample mix-up
NEWS
1 hour ago
(File Photo)
Environment chief defends 2030 clean air targets and outlines shift toward construction-site hydrogen power
NEWS
1 hour ago
InnoCarnival 2026 to showcase local universities' aerospace breakthroughs
NEWS
1 hour ago
Paraglider pilot likely lost effective control before fatal Lantau crash: AAIA report
NEWS
2 hours ago
(File photo)
Housing ladder must avoid duplication, housing chief says
NEWS
2 hours ago
(File photo)
September heat ranks among highest on record as Hong Kong turns drier
NEWS
2 hours ago
Jockey Club injects $290m to build carer-friendly networks across HK neighborhoods
NEWS
3 hours ago
Liaison Office congratulates Hong Kong on record Asian Games medal haul
NEWS
3 hours ago
(File photo)
National Day promotions drive strong gains for HK’s F&B and retail sectors
NEWS
3 hours ago
Cheung Yin-fa/File photo
Mother of Abby Choi details ex-husband's financial dependence and teenage pregnancy in court testimony
NEWS
3 hours ago
Kyren Wilson (left) and Director of Immigration Benson Kwok Joon-fung
Snooker world champion Kyren Wilson becomes HK resident through talent scheme
NEWS
04-10-2026 13:03 HKT
Shenzhen spa hub Royal Holiday reportedly closes as 400 staff demand unpaid wages
NEWS
04-10-2026 19:27 HKT
HK braces for cooler mornings with minimum temperatures fallng to 23 degrees
NEWS
04-10-2026 15:41 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.