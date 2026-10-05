MOLLY creator Kenny Wong inspires students at Sino Group’s art exchange program

MOLLY creator Kenny Wong Shun-ming shared his creative journey and insights on art with 20 senior secondary visual arts students from a North District school as part of an exchange program organized by POP MART and Sino Group.

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Titled Tracing MOLLY’s Starlight Footprint, the program was held at China Hong Kong City in Tsim Sha Tsui and formed part of a wider exhibition featuring 55 interpretations of MOLLY across Sino Group shopping malls since the beginning of the year.

During the program, Wong guided the students through the exhibition and shared his personal experiences and reflections on the creative process.

The students then designed and customized 20 MOLLY artworks under his guidance, with each piece reflecting their own observations and ideas.

Their creations were later brought together in a three-meter-wide collaborative artwork set against a Victoria Harbour backdrop. The activity encouraged students to draw inspiration from everyday life and explore different ways of expressing their ideas through art.

“What delighted me most was seeing them bring their own observations and ideas into their creations,” Wong said.

He said he hoped the exchange had given students a chance to experience the joy of creating and encouraged them to remain curious about the world around them.

Bella Chhoa, chief commercial officer of Sino Group, said the program gave students an opportunity to interact directly with a creator and learn how passion, creativity and perseverance can help turn ideas into reality.

“We hope these real-life experiences will encourage them to explore their interests and potential with confidence,” Chhoa said.