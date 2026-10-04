Global cyclists gear up for challenging new 100km course at Hong Kong Cyclothon

The 2026 Sun Hung Kai Properties Hong Kong Cyclothon will take place on October 11, featuring 17 elite teams from around the world in the return of the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) Class 1.1 Road Race.

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For the UCI Class 1.1 Road Race, the new undulating 100 km course begins at the West Kowloon Cultural District and links Hong Kong’s iconic bridges and major landmarks, including the Hong Kong Palace Museum, International Commerce Centre (ICC), Stonecutters Bridge, and the Central Kowloon Bypass.

The varied terrain will challenge riders’ speed, endurance and strategy, enhancing the sporting spectacle and showcasing Hong Kong’s distinctive cityscape to the world.​​

A total of 17 elite teams with approximately 100 world-class cyclists will compete in this year’s UCI Class 1.1 Road Race, comprising six UCI WorldTeams, six UCI ProTeams, four UCI Continental Teams, and the Hong Kong, China Cycling Team.

The designated viewing zone for spectators is located at Museum Drive, within the West Kowloon Cultural District.

For other riders and amateurs, additional events include a 56 km Ride, a 32 km Ride, and a Convation Family Fun Ride, also taking place at the West Kowloon Cultural District on the same day.