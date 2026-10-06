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HONG KONG
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NEWS

TD outlines road closures and transit adjustments for Hong Kong Cyclothon

NEWS
1 hour ago
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The Transport Department reminded the public on Tuesday that temporary road closures for the Hong Kong Cyclothon will take effect starting at 1am on Sunday across New Territories South, Kowloon West, the West Kowloon Cultural District, and the Yau Ma Tei Section of the Central Kowloon Bypass. Roads will reopen in phases by approximately 1.15pm.

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The Yau Ma Tei Section of the Central Kowloon Bypass will be affected for the first time: the Kowloon Bay-bound tube will close starting at 2am, followed by the Yau Ma Tei-bound tube at 7am.

The traffic measures will not affect vehicles traveling to Hong Kong International Airport or Lantau Island from Hong Kong Island, Kowloon, or New Territories East.

During the closures, 120 franchised bus routes and seven green minibus routes will experience diversions, shortened routes, or relocated stops. 

In addition, taxi stands, designated fleet taxi pickup and drop-off points, private parking facilities, and on-street metered parking spaces along the affected routes will be temporarily suspended.

Motorists traveling from New Territories West to Lantau Island and the airport will be diverted via Tsuen Wan Road and Tsing Yi North Coastal Road toward the Tsing Ma Bridge.

For motorists heading toward Hong Kong Island via the Western Harbour Crossing, both directions of the crossing will remain open. However, because of the closure of the West Kowloon Highway, traffic will be diverted via the Lin Cheung Road access ramp to enter the crossing.

The department warned that Kowloon-bound traffic is expected to experience significantly heavier congestion than normal, particularly along the Lantau Link, Tsuen Wan Road, Jordan Road, Ferry Street, Hoi Wang Road, and Ching Cheung Road.

Officials advised motorists to avoid driving to the affected areas, utilize public transportation—especially the rail network—and plan their travel well in advance.

Transport DepartmentHong Kong Cyclothon

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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