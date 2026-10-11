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HONG KONG
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NEWS

French winner Paul Magnier praises speed and competition at Hong Kong Cyclothon

NEWS
5 hours ago
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French cyclist Paul Magnier won the UCI Class 1.1 Road Race at the Hong Kong Cyclothon on Sunday, praising the course’s speed and competitive intensity despite its relatively short distance.

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Magnier said the fast, wide roads made for exciting racing, with riders constantly attacking and jockeying for position. He highlighted the final 200 meters as the toughest stretch, where a strong headwind made the sprint especially challenging. He credited his team’s lead-out for helping him secure the victory.

Although he spent race day focused on the competition, Magnier said he enjoyed exploring Hong Kong and trying local delicacies—flavors that differed sharply from those of his hometown.

The annual Cyclothon features three main races, including the UCI Class 1.1 Road Race, a 56-kilometer ride and a 32-kilometer ride.

Speaking at the award ceremony at noon, Hong Kong Tourism Board chairman Peter Lam Kin-ngok said the event had attracted more than 6,000 participants from 21 countries and regions, including 1,000 riders from overseas and mainland China.

Chief Secretary for Administration Eric Chan Kwok-ki said the Cyclothon showcased Hong Kong’s standing as a premier hub for mega-events. The UCI Class 1.1 Road Race took riders past landmarks including Stonecutters Bridge, Kai Tak Sports Park and the Hong Kong Palace Museum, with nearly 100 cyclists from 17 world-class teams taking part.

Chan said the 56-kilometer ride’s new “five tunnels and three bridges” route combined landmarks across the city with views of its skyline. He said participants would experience an “only in Hong Kong” appeal.

Raymond Kwok Ping-luen, chairman and managing director of Sun Hung Kai Properties, highlighted the newly introduced World University Trophy, which brought together students from leading universities around the world to foster cross-regional friendships.

Kwok also emphasized the strategic advantages of the West Kowloon Cultural District, which served as the race’s start and finish point. He said the district is an international events hub, connected to the mainland by high-speed rail and to global destinations via the Airport Express.

Proceeds from the CEO Charity and Celebrity Ride, along with additional donations from Sun Hung Kai Properties, will support grassroots medical and health services through organizations including The Community Chest.

The Tourism Board also held the Cyclothon Carnival at the West Kowloon Cultural District, featuring interactive zones, workshops and live entertainment.

Among the carnival’s exhibitors was Lee, who has sold cycling equipment at the event since its inaugural year. He said taking part was mainly a way to raise his brand’s profile, rather than generate immediate sales, given the Cyclothon’s status as Hong Kong’s largest cycling event and its draw for international teams. He plans to return next year.

Lee said his booth featured the latest gear, including new cycling shoes, to appeal to local customers keen to see new products. This year, the carnival was located closer to the start and finish lines. The increased foot traffic after the races helped lift visitor numbers and sales at his booth by about 20 percent compared with previous years.

Alongside the competitive races, the Cyclothon featured the Covation Family Fun Ride, which attracted many parents and children.

Lee, who took part for the first time with her seven-and-a-half-year-old son, said they were excited about the event. Her son had learned to ride a bike last year. She chose the family ride because its gentle route offered a suitable introduction for children, and planned to explore the carnival’s family-friendly activities afterward.

Hong Kong CyclothonTourism Board

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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