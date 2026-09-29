Tsim Sha Tsui security guard arrested after allegedly pushing police officer

A 50-year-old security guard was arrested after allegedly pushing a police officer’s arm while seeking case details involving a 12-year-old girl who attempted to jump into the sea in Tsim Sha Tsui early Tuesday (Sep 29).

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Police received a report shortly after midnight that the girl had attempted to jump into the sea near The Regent Hong Kong on Salisbury Road following an argument with her family.

Officers from the Emergency Unit Kowloon West arrived and found the girl had returned to safety. She was not injured.

During the investigation, the security guard approached officers and asked for details of the case so he could report to his supervisor.

Officers asked him to leave because the case involved the girl’s privacy, but he refused.

An officer then activated his body-worn camera and warned him not to obstruct police duties or the investigation.

The guard allegedly became agitated. When the officer placed a hand on him in an attempt to calm him down, he pushed the officer’s hand away, leaving the officer with a swollen and reddened hand.

The guard was arrested on suspicion of assaulting a police officer with intent to commit an offence.