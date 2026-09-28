$14,000 worth of copper components stolen from abandoned water treatment plant

Police are investigating after 48 copper components worth about HK$14,000 were reported stolen from an abandoned water treatment plant on Cheung Yuen Road in Cheung Sha Wan on Monday morning (Sep 28).

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Police were called at around 9am after the Water Supplies Department facility was found to have been broken into.

The missing components were used for pumping water and were large and heavy. Police suspect the thieves entered the facility from the rear and may have had a vehicle waiting nearby.

The case was classified as theft and is being handled by the Sham Shui Po District Crime Squad.

No arrests have been made.