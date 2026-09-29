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NEWS

Transport Department urges taxi drivers to uphold service standards ahead of Golden Week

NEWS
1 hour ago
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Commissioner for Transport and Chairman of the Committee on Taxi Service Quality Winnie Tse (front row, second right) led committee members and taxi trade representatives to call on taxi drivers to uphold service standard. (Source:GIS)
Commissioner for Transport and Chairman of the Committee on Taxi Service Quality Winnie Tse (front row, second right) led committee members and taxi trade representatives to call on taxi drivers to uphold service standard. (Source:GIS)

The Transport Department has called on taxi drivers to maintain professional service and refrain from illegal practices such as refusing hires, taking circuitous routes and overcharging ahead of the expected influx of visitors during National Day Golden Week. 

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The Commissioner for Transport and Chairman of the Committee on Taxi Service Quality Winnie Tse Wing-yee led committee members and taxi trade representatives on Tuesday to remind drivers to uphold good service attitudes and proactively assist passengers in need. 

The department stressed that any malpractices will not be tolerated. The police will also step up enforcement actions during the period to crack down on illegal behavior and safeguard passengers’ rights. 

To strengthen deterrence against bad actors, the Taxi-Driver-Offence Points (TDOP) system took effect on September 22, 2024. Around 230 drivers have incurred points for offenses so far, including overcharging, refusing hires and taking circuitous routes. 

Under the system, any driver who accumulates 15 points or more within two years may be ordered by a magistrate to be disqualified from driving a taxi for three months for the first offense, and six months for each subsequent occurrence. 

Tse said that visitor arrivals last month reached a post-pandemic high and are expected to grow further during Golden Week. Combined with the Policy Address initiatives to expand “+ Tourism” synergy projects, this growth brings greater business opportunities for the taxi trade. 

She urged the industry to seize the opportunity by enhancing service quality, providing electronic payment methods as required, and using dedicated fleet taxi pick-up points for pre-booked services. 

She also called on drivers to firmly reject illegal acts and work together to reinforce Hong Kong’s brand as the best city for public transport and the best tourist destination in the world.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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