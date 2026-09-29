logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
menu__toggle-icon
People
ArtCan
Trending
menu__toggle-icon
Social Buzz
Must Read
Hong Kong
menu__toggle-icon
News
Explorer
Politics
Health
Education
Business
menu__toggle-icon
Finance
Property
Innovation
ESG
International
menu__toggle-icon
China
World
Racing
menu__toggle-icon
Hong Kong Racing
World Racing
Analysis
Racecourse Entertainment
Lifestyle
menu__toggle-icon
Arts & Culture
Wellness
Food & Wine
Leisure
Showbiz
menu__toggle-icon
Entertainment
Gossip
Screen & Music
Sport
menu__toggle-icon
Sports Updates
Football
Basketball
Tennis
Opinion
menu__toggle-icon
Editorial
Insights
Games
menu__toggle-icon
Crossword
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

Man arrested over white powder threat letter sent to Sing Tao editorial team

NEWS
16 mins ago
logo
logo
logo

Police have arrested a 24-year-old local man in Mong Kok after the editorial team of Sing Tao Probe, a consumer advocacy platform under Sing Tao News Corporation, received a threatening letter containing unidentified white powder on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Explosive Ordnance Disposal Bureau officers responded to the media group’s headquarters in Tseung Kwan O on Monday morning after staff discovered the suspicious correspondence. Following an initial inspection, specialists determined the white crystalline substance was non-explosive and seized it for forensic testing.

Officers from the Criminal Investigation Team, Tseung Kwan O District launched a swift investigation and arrested the suspect in Mong Kok on Monday afternoon on suspicion of criminal intimidation. He remains in police custody.

Inquiries revealed the letter was sent via ordinary mail using a folded sheet of A4 paper as an envelope, bearing a Hongkong Post postmark dated September 24. The single-page computer-printed document, written in colloquial Cantonese, expressed anger over an unpublished consumer complaint regarding a board game parlor submitted a year ago.

The sender also vented personal grievances, accusing news organizations of defaming him over alleged late-night stalking of women in Wan Tau Tong Estate and a shopping mall. He signed off with explicit threats to "execute justice," using the aliases "Tai Po Eason Chan" and "Tai Po Hins Cheung."

Sing Tao News Corporation strongly condemned any attempts to threaten press freedom and staff safety, affirming that its editorial teams will continue to report professionally and objectively without compromising under coercive tactics.

 

 

Sing Taothreatening letterExplosive Ordnance Disposal Bureau

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Sing Tao survey on satisfaction with HK's Five-Year Plan and the 2026 Policy Address
NEWS
22-09-2026 00:00 HKT
Sing Tao News Corporation secures dual victories at HKIM Market Leadership Award
NEWS
31-08-2026 23:18 HKT
Sing Tao News Corporation
Sing Tao News Corporation records $325 million revenue in first half
FINANCE
28-08-2026 21:30 HKT
Sing Tao Group to show 1,200 titles at Book Fair
ARTS & CULTURE
29-06-2026 07:14 HKT
The luncheon gathered business leaders to share the new strategic positioning of ‘Sing Tao Global.’
Sing Tao Global shines with new strategic positioning
NEWS
22-05-2026 05:59 HKT
DBS and Tsung Tsin Christian Academy triumph at 41st Sing Tao Inter-School Debating Competition
NEWS
05-05-2026 22:27 HKT
Share your voice: Join our survey on illegal gambling and win amazing prizes!
NEWS
20-04-2026 06:00 HKT
Suspected WWII mortar shell safely denoted by EOD in Kwu Tong construction site
NEWS
17-03-2026 13:46 HKT
(File photo)
HK investors turn cautious, favor savings over risk at start of 2026
NEWS
07-01-2026 10:45 HKT
Hong Kong Education Fair 2025 kicks off in Shenzhen
NEWS
23-11-2025 17:13 HKT
$14,000 worth of copper components stolen from abandoned water treatment plant
NEWS
19 hours ago
HK faces week of extreme heat with temperatures soaring to 34 degrees
NEWS
28-09-2026 03:01 HKT
Man found dead after becoming trapped in Tuen Mun drainage facility
NEWS
14 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.