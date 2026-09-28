Man found dead after becoming trapped in Tuen Mun drainage facility

A man was confirmed dead on Monday afternoon after becoming trapped at an intake trash screen within a drainage facility in Tuen Mun, prompting a police investigation into the circumstances surrounding the fatal incident.

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Emergency responders were dispatched to the scene along Siu Hong Road shortly after 2pm following an urgent report alerting authorities to an individual caught inside a low-flow interception system.

Paramedics examined the man upon reaching the intake structure but confirmed that he had succumbed before rescue efforts could be carried out.

The police are currently investigating the cause of the incident.