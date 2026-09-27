HK faces week of extreme heat with temperatures soaring to 34 degrees

The city is bracing for an extended period of extreme heat, according to a forecast by the Observatory on Sunday.

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Temperatures are set to soar from Monday through Thursday, with urban areas expected to reach a sweltering 34 degrees Celsius on Wednesday.

Later in the week, the arrival of a northeast monsoon is predicted to bring cloudier skies and occasional showers to southern China, offering slight relief as temperatures dip modestly.

The Observatory expects mainly fine and very hot conditions from Monday to Tuesday, with temperatures ranging from 28 to 33 degrees.

As for Thursday, the National Day, the weather will be partly sunny with a few showers. Daytime temperatures will remain high, between 28 and 33 degrees.

On Friday, temperatures are forecast to drop slightly to 32 degrees, accompanied by gentle easterly winds. The Observatory predicts that maximum temperatures will hover around 31 degrees over the weekend and into early next week.