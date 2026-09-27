HK faces week of extreme heat with temperatures soaring to 34 degrees

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What is a 'super El Niño' and how will it affect the weather?
24-09-2026 20:42 HKT
HK could face stronger winds and rough seas over weekend
10-09-2026 10:36 HKT
HKO warns super El Nino to peak by Dec after record cyclones
07-09-2026 20:08 HKT
AI model predicts tropical cyclone to approach within 400km of HK on Sat
06-09-2026 18:58 HKT
Saudel may reform near Hainan, Observatory weighs No. 1 signal
31-08-2026 14:03 HKT
Stormy school week ahead as low‑pressure system takes a rare track
30-08-2026 13:59 HKT
HKU hall faces backlash over KFC halal meal at HK$500 high table dinner
26-09-2026 11:28 HKT