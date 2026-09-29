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HONG KONG
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NEWS

John Lee calls on media to uphold truth and champion stories of nation and HK

NEWS
53 mins ago
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Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu has urged the media sector to defend truth, uphold professional ethics, and serve as effective storytellers for mainland China and Hong Kong on the global stage.

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Speaking at a media celebration marking the 77th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China, Lee highlighted the country's remarkable achievements in economic strength, technology, and national power. 

He noted that Hong Kong’s first five-year plan establishes a blueprint for economic and social development, helping the city align with national strategies during the 15th Five-Year Plan period to serve the country's broader needs.

Addressing the audience, Lee outlined two key expectations for the future development of the journalism sector. 

First, he urged journalists to safeguard truth and promote integrity. Describing the media as a transmitter of public sentiment and a beacon for the community, he called on news professionals to uphold occupational ethics, maintain objectivity and impartiality, and remain vigilant against potential risks that could jeopardize social stability.

Second, he called on the media to act as advocates for good stories about mainland China and Hong Kong. He highlighted that Hong Kong’s first five-year plan aims to enhance the international communication capacity of mainstream media, adding that the government will continue to assist local organizations in expanding their networks outside the city.

The government supports local media in enhancing their global reach and competitiveness, Lee said, ensuring that accurate stories of the nation and Hong Kong reach a wider audience. 

He added that this will help overseas friends better understand China’s role as a driving force and stabilizer for global development, while showcasing the immense opportunities brought by Hong Kong’s role as a super-connector and super value-adder under the "one country, two systems" framework.

 

John Lee Ka-chiuHong Kong Media

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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