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NEWS

National Day fireworks to bring phased road closures across Victoria Harbour on Thu

NEWS
1 hour ago
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Phased road closures will take effect on both sides of Victoria Harbour ahead of Thursday's National Day fireworks display to manage anticipated heavy traffic.

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Marking the 77th anniversary of the People's Republic of China, the National Day fireworks display will light up Victoria Harbour at 8pm for an approximately 23-minute spectacle. 

Drawing on past experience, police announced on Monday that phased closures will begin on both sides of the harbor at 5pm.

Closures will start in Tsim Sha Tsui, Hung Hom and the West Kowloon Cultural District, with phased closures from 6.30pm in Central and Western, Eastern and Wan Chai districts. 

Police stated that road closures will be lifted gradually as crowds disperse, reminding the public that land boundary crossings will not extend their operating hours.

Lok Ma Chau Control Point closes at 10.30pm and Lo Wu at midnight; with neither the MTR nor the land crossings extending their hours, they added.  

To accommodate cross-border travelers, officers noted that a temporary cross-boundary bus terminus will be set up outside the Hong Kong West Kowloon high-speed rail station, serving the Huanggang and Shenzhen Bay ports.

Similarly, cross-boundary bus stops in Tsim Sha Tsui and Mong Kok will ramp up departures to Huanggang and Shenzhen Bay as passenger demand requires.

National Day fireworks displayroad closure

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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