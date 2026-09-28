Night Recap - September 28, 2026

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Mid-Autumn events boost HK tourism ahead of Golden Week

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Traditional Mid-Autumn Festival events and a short working gap before National Week have attracted many mainland visitors to Hong Kong early, boosting the local tourism industry, Travel Industry Council chairman Tommy Tam Kwong-shun said.

HK prepares to launch southbound yacht scheme following new maritime pact

The Marine Department has signed work arrangements with the Guangdong Maritime Safety Administration to establish a framework facilitating cross-boundary yacht travel between the two regions.

Cathay extends Dubai, Riyadh flight suspension until end of January

Cathay Pacific has extended the suspension of its passenger flights to Dubai and Riyadh until January 31, 2027, amid the ongoing situation in the Middle East.

Full local pulping begins in HK with expanded paper recycling

Hong Kong will expand its recyclable waste paper types to paper bags, packaging boxes, and wrapping paper starting Thursday as the city transitions to full local pulping, the Environmental Protection Department said.

Doo Hoi-kem, Ng Wing-lam claim Asian Games table tennis bronze after semifinal defeat

Hong Kong's Doo Hoi-kem and Ng Wing-lam claimed bronze in the women's table tennis doubles at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games on Monday after losing 4-0 to Japan in the semifinals.

Business Today

HKTDC adjusts HK’s visible exports growth to 42 to 47pc as global demand for AI-related tech remains robust

Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) has adjusted upward its forecast for Hong Kong's merchandise export growth in 2026 to 42 percent to 47 percent, driven by stronger-than-expected global demand for artificial intelligence (AI)-related technologies, prompting a major upgrade to the trade outlook.

Bangkok Marathon eyes global runners with CSTS partnership

CSTS Enterprises has been appointed global expansion partner for the 37th Bangkok Marathon, aiming to attract more international runners to the Thai capital's signature midnight race and promote sports tourism.

HK home prices edge up in August, rent hits new high

Hong Kong’s private home price index returned to growth in August, rising 0.06 percent from a month earlier, while the rental index continued to hit record highs, data from the Rating and Valuation Department showed on Monday.

Eight ETFs debut on HKEX, marking cross-market index milestone: Bonnie Chan

Hong Kong welcomed the debut of eight exchange-traded funds on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on Monday, with mixed performance in early trading.

ESWIN is set to be HK's first listed RISC-V open-source chip firm by raising up to $2.5 bln

Beijing ESWIN Technology, a computer chip and silicon materials designer, began its bookbuilding for a Hong Kong listing on Monday, striving to become Hong Kong’s first listed RISC-V open-source chip company.

World/China

Taylor Swift sets new record at MTV VMAs

Taylor Swift is having another good year -- just months after her lavish wedding to Travis Kelce, the pop superstar on Sunday made history by becoming the most awarded artist at the MTV Video Music Awards.

Wife of Malaysia's longest-serving PM Mahathir dies aged 100

Siti Hasmah Mohamad Ali, the wife of Malaysia's longest-serving Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad and a public health advocate, died on Monday at the age of 100, the veteran leader's office said.

Eight dead in Thailand floods since mid-September

Eight people have died in flooding in Thailand since September 16, although none in the capital Bangkok which declared a disaster this weekend following heavy rains, the government said Monday.

White House releases list of products US, China could tax less

The White House released Sunday lists of products that could benefit from lower tariffs under an arrangement with China affecting US$30 billion in goods in each direction, without specifying the rates or timetable.

China says to cut tariffs on US farm goods, but soybeans excluded

China is set to cut tariffs on a broad range of US agricultural goods, from corn and wheat to meat and dairy, but top import item soybeans were excluded from a tariff-reduction list its commerce ministry issued on Monday.