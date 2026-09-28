CUHK and AVSECO partner to drive artificial intelligence innovation across public services

The Chinese University of Hong Kong and the Hong Kong Aviation Security Company Limited are joining forces to examine the transformative impact of emerging technologies on governance and security, announcing a high-level public forum and the formal signing of a strategic partnership agreement.

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Organized by the university’s School of Governance and Policy Science alongside the aviation security operator, the joint initiative focuses on how artificial intelligence is reshaping public sector efficiency, service delivery, and regulatory oversight in Hong Kong and the wider region.

Forging a strategic alliance through academic research and practical security applications

A central milestone of the upcoming event is the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between the university and the security firm, establishing a framework for long-term collaboration.

The agreement aims to advance research initiatives and accelerate the practical deployment of artificial intelligence tools across everyday administrative functions and specialized security environments.

Through this collaborative arrangement, both institutions intend to bridge theoretical policy analysis with frontline operational experience.

The partnership reflects a broader government and industry push across Hong Kong to modernize civic infrastructure and reinforce aviation security through smart, automated technologies while maintaining robust data governance and operational reliability.

High-level symposium brings cross-sector leaders together at Sha Tin campus

The forum, centered on leveraging artificial intelligence for public service delivery, brings together prominent figures from the civil service, law enforcement, healthcare administration, and digital policy to debate the emerging opportunities and operational hurdles posed by automated systems.

Discussions will feature insights from government leadership, including Acting Deputy Commissioner for Digital Policy Cari Wu from the Digital Policy Office, Deputy Secretary for Labour and Welfare Fletch Chan, and Assistant Commissioner of Police Sally Tsui, who oversees service quality within the force.

Industry perspective and technological deployment will be addressed by AVSECO Executive Director Jacob Cheung alongside George Chen, partner and chair of digital practice at The Asia Group.

Healthcare administration and broader institutional modernization will be highlighted by Dr. Tony Ko, former chief executive of the Hospital Authority.

Advancing smart governance and technological adoption in public administration

Scheduled to take place at the Cheng Yu Tung Building on the Chinese University campus, the symposium will be moderated by Professor Danny Lam, director of the School of Governance and Policy Science.

Panelists are slated to address key questions surrounding algorithmic transparency, workforce adaptation, and the balancing act between technological efficiency and human oversight.

By examining lessons learned across aviation hubs, healthcare management, and social welfare programs, the forum seeks to provide actionable insights for policymakers and public servants as Hong Kong advances its smart city blueprint.