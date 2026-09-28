Kai Tak Sports Park to mark National Day with flag-raising ceremony and cultural festivities

Kai Tak Sports Park will host a solemn flag-raising ceremony on Thursday to celebrate the 77th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China, bringing together government officials, business leaders, and community representatives alongside the general public to commemorate the national occasion.

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A designated viewing zone will be open to visitors at the park's Central Square, offering local residents an opportunity to witness the morning ceremony firsthand and share in the patriotic atmosphere.

The festivities align with broader policy directions outlined in Hong Kong's First Five-Year Plan and the 2026 Policy Address, which emphasize the synergistic development of culture, sports, and tourism while promoting Chinese traditions.

To showcase the depth of national heritage, the sports complex has curated a multifaceted program featuring folk performances, artisanal workshops, a roving mobile exhibition, and promotional consumer perks.

Solemn flag-raising and national cultural performances

The ceremonial proceedings will begin at 10.45am at the Central Square of Kai Tak Sports Park. The flag-raising honors will be performed by the honor guard of the Hong Kong Army Cadets Association, accompanied by a choral rendition of the national anthem sung by students from Po Leung Kuk Lam Man Chan English Primary School.

Following the formal protocol, the venue will host dynamic traditional Chinese dance performances alongside an Anhui Flower Drum Lantern showcase, a vibrant folk song-and-dance art form inscribed on the national list of intangible cultural heritage.

Traditional craft workshops and mobile heritage showcase

Celebrations will continue along the Kai Tak Sports Avenue starting at 11.30am with an array of hands-on cultural experience booths.

Visitors will be able to engage directly with traditional artisans across diverse disciplines, including rainbow calligraphy, portrait sketching, palm-leaf grasshopper weaving, dragon's beard candy confectionery, traditional paper cutting, and Chinese decorative knotting.

Participants will also have opportunities to collect complimentary handmade craft souvenirs on a first-come, first-served basis.

Complementing the craft stalls, the Intangible Cultural Heritage Office under the Leisure and Cultural Services Department will dispatch its dedicated mobile exhibition vehicle to the sports park.

The specially outfitted vehicle features curated displays, interactive installations, and educational games designed to introduce the public to Hong Kong's rich intangible cultural heritage, spanning spoken dialects, folk music, performing arts, festive customs, and craftsmanship.

Festive retail promotions across the sports precinct

In addition to cultural programs, the commercial complex within the park is rolling out seasonal shopping promotions to celebrate the holiday week.

Between October 1 and October 7, the Kai Tak Mall will present a National Day shopping rewards program for registered members of the Friends of KTSP.

Eligible patrons who scan designated QR codes across the retail complex during the promotional period will have the chance to redeem a HK$70 electronic shopping voucher, subject to promotional terms and available on a limited, first-come, first-served basis.