Sing Tao survey on satisfaction with HK's Five-Year Plan and the 2026 Policy Address

Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu has just announced Hong Kong's first Five-Year Plan and the current administration's final Policy Address. To gauge public opinion on both, Sing Tao News Corporation is conducting a survey on “Satisfaction with Hong Kong's Five-Year Plan and the 2026 Policy Address” from now until September 28.

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To thank readers for their support, the editorial team will choose the most insightful responses to the question “What policies do you think the government should introduce to boost economic development more effectively?” Selected respondents will receive special prizes.

Grand Prize:

* Five winners will each receive The Grand Buffet (Hong Kong) Dinner Vouchers for two, worth HK$2,000.

Second Prize:

* Two winners will each receive a Xiaomi Robot Vacuum S40 Pro, worth HK$1,715.

Third Prize:

* Ten winners will each receive a BRUNO Worldwide Portable Clothes Dryer BAK817, worth HK$498.

Merit Award:

* One hundred winners will each receive a Starbucks cash voucher worth HK$50.

(Dining vouchers are subject to terms and conditions.)

Share your thoughts and get a chance to win a gift!