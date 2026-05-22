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NEWS

Sing Tao Global shines with new strategic positioning

NEWS
26 mins ago
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The luncheon gathered business leaders to share the new strategic positioning of ‘Sing Tao Global.’
The luncheon gathered business leaders to share the new strategic positioning of ‘Sing Tao Global.’

Sing Tao News Corporation has reached a significant milestone by establishing its new strategic positioning as “Sing Tao Global” in response to the evolving media landscape. 

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The group shared the new strategy at a luncheon event, “Sing Tao Connect – Stay Connected to the Pulse of 2026,” held yesterday at the Hong Kong Golf & Tennis Academy Town Club in Central. The gathering brought together business leaders from various industries to showcase its new strategy, driven by new media transformation and spearheading a new chapter of high-quality development.

The event was inaugurated by Karrie Lam, deputy chief executive of Sing Tao Global. She emphasized that Sing Tao will seize the opportunity presented by Hong Kong’s transformation into a “super value-adder,” taking 2026 as a new starting point, and strive to become a global engine linking Hong Kong and the world.

Sing Tao also introduced the “Tiger Circle” community, targeting Gen Z, as well as exclusive platforms and activities designed to engage future leaders and expand its reach among young elites.

With its roots in Hong Kong and operations across mainland China and North America, the renewed strategic positioning underscores Sing Tao’s commitment to connecting international audiences to Hong Kong and driving innovation and building trust on an international scale.

Sing Tao GlobalSing TaoTiger CircleSing Tao Connect

 

𝗙𝗼𝗹𝗹𝗼𝘄 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗰𝗼𝗺𝗺𝘂𝗻𝗶𝘁𝘆 𝗼𝗳 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱↓

 

 

 

 

 

 

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