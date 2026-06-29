Sing Tao Group to show 1,200 titles at Book Fair

The 36th Hong Kong Book Fair will kick off on July 15 at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre, with Sing Tao News Corporation joining the event – its subsidiary Global China Circulation & Distribution will showcase over 1,200 book titles.

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Running for seven days until July 21 under the theme “Cultural Legacy | Joyful Journeys,” this year’s fair invites the public to explore the world, cultural heritage, and local traditions through reading and travel.

Upholding its core belief in promoting literacy and providing a diverse range of reading materials, Sing Tao will once again feature with a large-scale exhibition booth at the fair.

Global China Circulation & Distribution will exhibit a highly anticipated lineup of new releases. Notable highlights include the reprinted classic comic The Assassination of Emperor Qin by Li Chi-tak; the Another World ARTBOOK, containing the complete visual record of the internationally acclaimed Hong Kong animated film; and an exclusive early launch of veteran writer Dong Qiao’s latest anthology.

Meanwhile, Sing Tao Publishing is set to launch a series of trend-setting non-fiction titles, such as Beyond AI: The Power Of Augmented Intelligence To Reinvent Business And Jobs, a practical business guide on leveraging augmented intelligence to boost workplace productivity.

In addition, visitors can engage in over 600 cultural activities, including the flagship “World in Words, A Voyage of the Heart” exhibition, which features four distinct zones and six interactive installations.

Attendees can join an interactive AI experience to turn their rough sketches into personalized digital artwork, which is then printed on a physical boarding pass as a unique souvenir.

The fair will also debut the ASEAN Literary Festival to deepen cross-regional cultural exchanges, featuring prominent Southeast Asian authors such as Indonesian novelist Eka Kurniawan, Indonesian-born Singaporean writer Clarissa Goenawan and Malaysian author Daryl Yeap.