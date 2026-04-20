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NEWS

Share your voice: Join our survey on illegal gambling and win amazing prizes!

NEWS
1 hour ago
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With the World Cup set to kick off in June, the city is expected to be swept up in football fever. However, whenever major international tournaments take place, illegal gambling operators inevitably step up efforts to attract customers and funds — with minors under the age of 18 among their targets.

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To better understand public concern over illegal gambling, Sing Tao News Corporation conducted a survey on "Hong Kong people’s participation in illegal gambling" from April 20 to April 29.

To thank readers for their support, participants who provide creative answers to the question "Create a slogan to encourage the public to stay away from illegal gambling" will have the chance to win exciting prizes. Take action now and share your views!

Grand Prize:

* Dyson PencilWash wet floor cleaner, valued at HK$2,990 (2 winners)

Second Prize:

* Regent Hong Kong buffet dining vouchers for two, valued at HK$2,000 (5 winners)

Third Prize:

* adidas World Cup jersey (shopping voucher), valued at HK$699 (10 winners)

Fourth Prize:

* Xiaomi Body Composition Scale S400, valued at HK$129 (30 winners)

Merit Prize:

* Starbucks cash vouchers worth HK$50 (100 winners)

Sing TaosurveyHong Kong people's participation in illegal gambling

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