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NEWS

Sing Tao News Corporation secures dual victories at HKIM Market Leadership Award

NEWS
1 hour ago
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Sing Tao News Corporation has earned major industry recognition, taking home two prestigious honors at the Hong Kong Institute of Marketing (HKIM) Market Leadership Award. The annual business accolade celebrates companies and brands across Hong Kong that demonstrate exceptional marketing innovation, strategic vision, and market leadership.

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The media group captured the “Market Leadership in Social-First Community” award for The Standard - Tiger Circle, while the world record-setting flagship event organized by Sing Tao group’s “Praise Quest” was named “Marketing Campaign of the Year.”

Tiger Circle earned top honors for its strategic, multi-platform approach to community building. By leveraging short-form video content on Instagram, the platform successfully engages Generation Z audiences, while simultaneously utilizing LinkedIn to build corporate credibility and foster emerging youth leaders.

A cornerstone of the initiative is its Inspiring Dialogue interview series. Designed to promote cross-generational communication, the series has featured prominent figures including Allan Zeman, chairman of the Lan Kwai Fong Group; Tim Sypko, managing director of Hong Kong Disneyland Resort; and Yumi, a 7-year-old Hong Kong street photography prodigy.

The Market Leadership in Social-First Community award.
The Market Leadership in Social-First Community award.

The group’s Praise Quest Most Commendable Student Reward Program took home the "Marketing Campaign of the Year" title for its innovative approach to community engagement and positive reinforcement.

The campaign’s highlight was a world record-setting event that gathered over 1,000 student ambassadors, school principals, teachers, and guests. Together, participants wrote the Chinese character “fuk” (meaning fortune or blessings) to break a world record while promoting a culture of appreciation across the city.

The Marketing Campaign of the Year award
The Marketing Campaign of the Year award

The student ambassadors were also sponsored by China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (SINOPEC) to plant sunflowers and joined the District Services & Community Care Team to serve in the community to spread their blessings throughout Hong Kong.

Sing Tao group will continue to expand its influence in the future, deepen youth nurturing and community connection, and continue to inject positive momentum into society with innovative marketing.

Sing TaoHKIMMarket Leadership AwardTiger CirclePraise Quest

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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