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NEWS

DBS and Tsung Tsin Christian Academy triumph at 41st Sing Tao Inter-School Debating Competition

NEWS
9 mins ago
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Diocesan Boys’ School and Tsung Tsin Christian Academy emerged as champions at the 41st Sing Tao Inter-School Debating Competition, held yesterday at Queen Elizabeth Stadium.

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The annual event, jointly organized by Sing Tao Daily, The Standard, and the Education Bureau, drew participation from 208 schools and was sponsored by the Standing Committee on Language Education and Research.

DBS reclaimed its top spot in the English section, defeating International Christian School, a first-time finalist, in a heated debate over the motion: “The proliferation of Generative Artificial Intelligence undermines human creativity.” DBS team captain Adrien Li Yu-cheng was also named the Best Debater.

The school has maintained a strong record in the competition, having won the championship in the 39th edition and securing third place in both the 38th and 40th editions.

DBS triumphs in the English section of the 41st Sing Tao Inter-School Debating Competition
DBS triumphs in the English section of the 41st Sing Tao Inter-School Debating Competition

In the Chinese section, Tsung Tsin Christian Academy bested Hong Kong University Graduate Association College, marking a triumphant return to the top for the school after a year. The team’s captain, surnamed Tsang, also received the Best Debater award.

The debate centered on whether government use of the Exchange Fund for large-scale infrastructure projects in the Northern Metropolitan Area would be more beneficial than harmful.

Tsung Tsin Christian Academy triumphs in the English section of the 41st Sing Tao Inter-School Debating Competition
Tsung Tsin Christian Academy triumphs in the English section of the 41st Sing Tao Inter-School Debating Competition

The award ceremony was attended by notable guests, including Deputy Chief Secretary for Administration Cheuk Wing-hing, Hong Kong Bar Association chairman Jose-Antonio Maurellet, Law Society of Hong Kong president Roden Tong Man-lung, Sing Tao News Corporation deputy chief executive Karrie Lam, editor-in-chief of The Standard Bonnie Chen Hor-yee, editor-in-chief of Sing Tao Daily Ivan Tong Kam-piu, among others.

Cheuk emphasized the value of bilingualism, trilingualism, and debate in developing critical thinking and communication skills among Hong Kong’s youth. He urged students to integrate knowledge, skills, and values through debate and to engage deeply with social issues.

He also acknowledged Sing Tao News Corporation’s longstanding support for language education and youth development.

Maurellet highlighted the importance of attentive listening in debate and critiqued some common pitfalls, such as repetition and lack of genuine engagement with opponents’ arguments. He also noted that some speakers' facial expressions were reminiscent of Boris Johnson, the former Prime Minister of the UK.

Tong noted that while participants were well-prepared, they should reference legal provisions, including the Basic Law, to strengthen their arguments, underscoring the pervasive influence of law in everyday life  — even something as simple as buying a can of soft drink.

Sing Tao Inter-School Debating CompetitionSing TaodebateDBSTsung Tsin Christian Academy

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

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