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FINANCE

Sing Tao News Corporation records $325 million revenue in first half

FINANCE
23 mins ago
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Sing Tao News Corporation
Sing Tao News Corporation

Sing Tao News Corporation (1105), the parent company of The Standard, recorded a revenue of HK$324.7 million for the six months ended June, down by 7 percent from the year prior.

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Despite structural challenges facing the industry, the group is steadfast in its core strategy of prudent management, quality improvement and efficiency growth.

It continued to refine the cost control system by various measures with the aim of reducing operational costs and enhancing resource efficiency in the period, according to a filing on Friday.

These measures helped it keep the loss unchanged at HK$45.6 million, it said.

In 2026, The Standard heralds a new era with a complete brand transformation, with the newspaper's layout, official website, and mobile app undergoing a comprehensive upgrade.

The revamped newspaper, with its sleek tabloid layout, seamlessly bridges the gap between print and digital media, transcending the confines of geography to reach a wider world. 

The newspaper is actively expanding its international reach, launching special reports on Central Asia and a series of in-depth research pieces. 

More than half of its online readers hail from overseas now, demonstrating its core value in Hong Kong: “Bringing in and Going Global” and fostering a two-way flow of ideas and innovation. 

Looking ahead, Sing Tao will remain steadfast in its core values of professionalism, truthfulness, integrity, and pragmatism, closely aligning with the overall deployment and macro-development strategy of China’s 15th Five-Year Plan, embracing the evolving trends of the industry to steadily advance its journey of high-quality development. 


 

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𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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