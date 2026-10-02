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NEWS

Abby Choi's murder trial hacks up gruesome details

NEWS
1 hour ago
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Prosecutors revealed disturbing details at the High Court as the murder trial continued over the death of 28-year-old socialite Abby Choi, whose dismembered remains were discovered in a rural village house in February 2023.

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Her former husband, Alex Kwong Kong-chi, alongside his father, Kwong Kau, and elder brother, Anthony Kwong Kong-kit, stand accused of carrying out the killing and attempting to conceal her body.

During the continuation of opening statements, the prosecution detailed testimony from a neighbor living in Lung Mei in Tai Po. According to the prosecution, the resident recalled hearing the distinct whir of an electric chainsaw coming from the ground-floor unit on the afternoon of February 21, 2023. 

Hours later, around eight in the evening, the same neighbor detected a foul and overwhelming stench resembling cooking odors emanating from the premises.

Motives behind the desecration of the victim

Addressing the nature of how the victim was handled, the prosecution told the court that the noise and noxious odors were directly tied to the defendants' efforts to dispose of Choi's body. 

Prosecutors argued that while the remains had been boiled, the family had no intention of consuming them.

Instead, the court heard that the defendants cooked the tissue in an effort to render the remains unidentifiable and hinder forensic identification. 

The prosecution further stated that carrots and radishes were deliberately added into the cooking pots in an attempt to mask the putrid smell caused by the decomposition and cooking process.

Pleas entered as proceedings continue

The three defendants face joint counts of murder and preventing the lawful burial of a body. The charges state that on February 21, 2023, they murdered Choi inside a ground-floor village house in Lung Mei Village on Ting Kok Road, Tai Po, and subsequently prevented her lawful burial between February 21 and February 23 of that year.

All three men have pleaded not guilty to the murder charge. However, the two brothers, Alex Kwong and Anthony Kwong, have admitted to the charge of preventing the lawful burial of a body. 

Their father, Kwong Kau, maintained his innocence on both counts, denying any role in preventing her lawful burial as the trial proceeds.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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