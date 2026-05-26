Three missing elderly hikers found safe in Sai Kung

Three elderly hikers were found safe on Tuesday after going missing during a group hike in Sai Kung.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Police received a report at around 10pm on Monday of three men, aged 70 to 80, going missing near Fa Shan prompting a search.

At about 4am on Tuesday, Chan, one of the missing men, was found on a trail near Pak Lap Village unharmed.

A 73-year-old man surnamed Mok was later found safe on Chai Wan Road after making his way down the mountain on his own. The third missing person was also located uninjured.

The search operation ended at 11.05am on Tuesday.

It is reported that three men and a reporter surnamed Lau were among nearly 100 hikers from a local hiking group who set off from Pak Lak at 9.15am on Monday.

Lau had taken a photo of Chan in Fa Shan at noon and then continued alone. The last time he had heard from Chan was when he was talking with two other hikers. When he failed to contact Chan later that evening, he reported them missing.

Chan messaged his wife at 3am on Tuesday, saying he would stay in the mountains overnight and return home later that morning.