3 hikers, including elderly man, go missing in Sai Kung, search underway

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Mainland tourists under fire for illegal sea urchin harvest in Sai Kung
04-05-2026 10:26 HKT
Woman falls from Sai Kung lighthouse cliff for picture
26-04-2026 18:30 HKT
Teen mechanic’s first day ends in crash after Tesla hits storefront
20-04-2026 16:52 HKT
Female body tied with bricks found floating near Sai Kung pier
15-03-2026 17:12 HKT
Rescuers search overnight for missing hiker, 60, in Tai Po
24-02-2026 05:49 HKT
GFS helicopter airlifts injured cleaner after fall in Sai Kung
23-02-2026 01:06 HKT
HK movie producer Raymond Wong Pak-ming convicted of insider dealing
22-05-2026 17:10 HKT