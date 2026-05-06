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NEWS

3 hikers, including elderly man, go missing in Sai Kung, search underway

NEWS
43 mins ago
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Three male hikers, including a man in his 70s, went missing near Fa Shan in Sai Kung on Monday, with a search operation underway, police said.

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Police received a report from a man around 10pm that the three had lost contact with their group. The group had set off from Pak Lap in the morning, heading to the East Dam, and arrived in the Fa Shan area in the afternoon when the three were noticed missing. The alarm was not raised until the evening.

Rescuers are gathering at Pak Tam Chung before starting the search.

Sai Kung missing hikers search operation

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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