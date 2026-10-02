HK raises minimum wage for foreign domestic helpers to $5,220

The government announced on Friday that the minimum allowable wage for foreign domestic helpers in the city will be raised by 2.35 percent to HK$5,220 per month.

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Meanwhile, the monthly food allowance, which employers can provide in lieu of free food, will remain unchanged at no less than HK$1,236. The new salary adjustment will apply to all domestic helper contracts signed on or after Saturday.

A government spokesperson explained that these adjustments are part of a regular review process designed to ensure the wage level aligns with Hong Kong’s broader economic and labor market indicators, while carefully balancing the interests of both employers and employees.

During this year's assessment, authorities utilized an established mechanism to evaluate a comprehensive range of social and economic indicators.

These factors included Hong Kong's overall economic performance over the past year, current labor market dynamics, the short-term economic outlook, employer affordability, and the essential living requirements of domestic helpers.

The government also held discussions with employers and domestic helper groups to understand their respective concerns and suggestions.

After evaluating this feedback and noting that economic conditions had shown improvement compared to the previous review period, officials decided on a moderate upward wage adjustment.

The decision to freeze the food allowance was made after reviewing the relevant consumer price indices.

To ensure a smooth transition, employers who signed contracts on or before Friday under the previous monthly wage of HK$5,100 will still have their documents processed, provided that these contracts are submitted to the Immigration Department on or before Friday, October 30.

This buffer period is intended to give employers sufficient time to complete their submission and application procedures.