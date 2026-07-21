Morning Recap - July 21, 2026

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Patrick Tse died of pneumonia last Thursday and was cremated in low-key funeral, sources reveal

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Hong Kong screen legend Patrick Tse, known affectionately as "Fourth Brother," has passed away at the age of 89, with his son Nicholas Tse and daughter Jennifer Tse confirming the news on social media.

Central securities staffer suspected of embezzling $150m from company account

A securities company at World-Wide House in Central reported on Monday that a male employee allegedly took unauthorised funds from the company's account for personal investments, losing HK$150 million, police said.

(Video) Shau Kei Wan burst pipe repair sparks 'unsung heroes' praise for water workers

Video footage circulating online shows water workers struggling to repair a burst 18-inch water pipe at the junction of Shau Kei Wan Road and Sun Sing Street, as water continued to gush out while they worked.

Boy, 15, dies after fall at Tung Chung estate

A 15-year-old boy died on Monday after falling from a residential building at Yat Tung Estate in Tung Chung, police said.

Man, 38, arrested in Lok Ma Chau drug bust with $2.7m etomidate seized

A 38-year-old man was arrested at the Lok Ma Chau boundary crossing on Monday after customs officers seized HK$2.7 million worth of etomidate, a controlled sedative drug, concealed in his luggage.

(Video) Armoured vehicle crashes into To Kwa Wan scrap metal shop, narrowly missing pedestrians

An armoured vehicle was captured on CCTV as it slowly mounted the pavement and crashed into a scrap metal shop on Chi Kiang Street in To Kwa Wan on Monday, narrowly avoiding pedestrians, police said.

World/China News

Man in custody after incendiary device set off at FBI in New York, FBI says

A man was taken into custody on Monday after an incendiary device was set off at a building that houses FBI headquarters and an Immigration and Customs Enforcement office in lower Manhattan.

Screenshot from ABC News footage

10 bodies recovered after ferry capsizes off Guyana coast

Guyana's government said on Monday that 10 bodies had been recovered from a ferry that capsized off the coast over the weekend with 133 people on board.

Photo: Reuters

Yemen's Houthis declare naval blockade against Saudi Arabia

Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis said on Monday they were imposing a naval blockade on Saudi Arabia, drawing a warning from the Saudi-led coalition that it would respond "firmly", in a move that threatens to disrupt global energy supplies beyond the Gulf.

Photo: Reuters

Li Qiang congratulates Burnham on becoming UK PM

Chinese Premier Li Qiang sent a congratulatory message to Andy Burnham on Monday after he took office as the new British Prime Minister, state news agency Xinhua reported.

Market

Wall Street indexes fall, with Iran and earnings season in focus

Wall Street's three major indexes finished lower on Monday while investors looked for moves toward Middle East de-escalation and waited for earnings reports due from major technology companies later in the week.

Sports

FIFA to investigate World Cup final post-match brawl

World soccer's governing body FIFA has appointed a disciplinary and ethics prosecutor to investigate the post-match brawl that erupted after Spain's 1-0 extra-time victory over Argentina in a chaotic World Cup final.

Photo: Reuters

Former England captain and manager Kevin Keegan dies at 75

Former England captain and manager Kevin Keegan has died at the age of 75, his former club Newcastle United said on Monday.

File Photo/Reuters

Editorial

Industrial realignment: Can Burnham's carbon pivot, property taxes revive the British working class?

With the rallying cry to "bring back hope" and a bold promise to deliver "the most significant change moment in our politics for 40 years," Andy Burnham officially became Britain's seventh prime minister in a decade.

Newly appointed British PM Andy Burnham takes office. Reuters

Opinion

Smoke after the whistle: a World Cup night of almost glory | Lifestyle Renaissance | Dixtionary / @dix.tionary

There are nights when sport becomes more than sport. It becomes theater, memory, and sometimes, a very expensive lesson in timing. Watching England face Argentina in the 2026 World Cup semi-final felt like one of those nights.

World Cup 2026 reflects impact of mega events | High-flier | Jeffrey Lam

The 2026 FIFA World Cup, co-hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico, has concluded, leaving Hong Kong swept by a wave of football fever. The entire city was gripped by excitement.

Photo: Reuters

What we bring: critical thinking | Human Reinvented | Frank Ng & Ryan Ng

Assume you now understand generative artificial intelligence and have learned the disciplines of working with it. Others can learn the same skills. So what makes you different? Are you simply another efficient AI operator?