Patrick Tse dies at 89, Nicholas Tse returns to HK as family announces veteran actor’s passing

Hong Kong veteran actor Patrick Tse Yin, better known as “Fourth Brother” (Sei Gor), has died at the age of 89, with his family announcing the news in a statement on Monday (July 20).

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“We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of our beloved father, Patrick Tse,” the family said, adding that he passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family after his health deteriorated in recent years.

The statement described Tse as an actor and artist who achieved remarkable success throughout his life, saying he was not only respected for his work but also admired for his charisma, passion for life and unique personality. His family said his style and spirit would remain in the hearts of the public.

Singer-actor Nicholas Tse Ting-fung, who was in mainland China preparing for his Evolution Nic Live concert in Qingdao on July 25 and 26, has reportedly returned to Hong Kong to handle funeral arrangements for his father.

Nicholas Tse later paid tribute to his father in a statement, saying he was deeply saddened by the loss. He described Patrick Tse as an actor who devoted his life to film and entertainment, bringing joy and laughter to audiences.

Nicholas said his father always believed that “the show must go on” and hoped people would remember him not with sadness, but for his charisma, humour and passion for life. He added that keeping his father’s forever charming and joyful image in their hearts would be enough.

source: Nicholas Tse's Instagram

Sources said the family would keep the arrangements private in accordance with Tse’s wishes. His sister Jennifer Tse Ting-ting, who has been living in Canada with her husband and children in recent years, is also expected to return to Hong Kong to bid farewell to their father.

Tse’s final reported public appearance was in late April, when he was spotted having coffee with friends at a café on The Peak.

At the time, Tse was seen in a wheelchair with a walking stick and appeared noticeably thinner than before. Dressed in a dark red tracksuit, blue trousers, a cap and sunglasses, he maintained his signature style with his trademark ponytail.

Despite his frail appearance, Tse remained warm and approachable. He agreed to take photos with members of the public and smiled throughout the encounter, showing the charm and charisma that made him one of Hong Kong’s most iconic entertainers.

Tse had reduced his public appearances in recent years after winning Best Actor at the Hong Kong Film Awards in 2022 for Time. He had not taken on any new acting projects since then.

(Updated 4.06pm)