10 bodies recovered after ferry capsizes off Guyana coast

Guyana's government said on Monday that 10 bodies had been recovered from a ferry that capsized off the coast over the weekend with 133 people on board.

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The vessel overturned late on Saturday. Authorities had suggested an inaccurate passenger manifest and suspected drug use by the crew may have contributed to the disaster.

The MV Barima was traveling from the capital Georgetown to the northwest village of Port Kaituma when it capsized. While 67 survivors — including 15 children — were rescued on Sunday, dozens remain missing. Search teams, assisted by private energy sector vessels and divers, expanded their search area to 1,040 square km (401 square miles).

The vessel's captain and at least one other crew member are currently in police custody after testing positive for marijuana, officials said.

Prime Minister Mark Phillips has launched an investigation into potential institutional failures, promising that anyone found guilty of negligence or misconduct will face legal action.

Reuters